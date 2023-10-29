Explosive early-drop MTG Dinosaur Belligerent Yearling supports typal decks

A return to the plane of Ixalan in Magic: The Gathering fuels Dinosaur decks, like the two-drop Lost Caverns of Ixalan spoiler on Oct. 29, Belligerent Yearling.

Creature types with Dinosaur continued to drop through Lost Caverns of Ixalan (LCI) spoilers over the weekend, supporting one of the four main types getting showcased in the new Standard-legal Set. Other types included Pirates, Merfolk, and Vampires. All four types are also featured through the LCI Commander Precon decks. Supporting early game options from a potential Dinosaur Standard typal deck using the color Red is Belligerent Yearling, an LCI spoiler that dropped on Oct. 29 through Games Haven.

Belligerent Yearling

Belligerent Yearling | Image via WotC

Belligerent Yearling, a two-drop in Red, has a rarity of Uncommon and 3/2 baseline stats.

Casting cost : 1R

: 1R Type: Creature—Dinosaur

Creature—Dinosaur Rarity : Uncommon

: Uncommon Stats : 3/2

: 3/2 Keyword : Trample

: Trample Ability: “Whenever another Dinosaur enters the battlefield under your control, you may have Belligerent Yearling’s base power become equal to that creature’s power until end of turn.”

Having a 3/2 as a two-drop on Curve in a creature deck is solid, which says a lot about how MTG design has changed over the years. On its own, the dino youngling is fine but becomes a threat worth worrying about in a deck built around powerful Dinosaurs.

Palani’s Hatcher | Image via WotC Earthshaker Dreadmaw | Image via WotC

Playing Belligerent Yearling on Curve applies early-game pressure. If the dino can stick around until Earthshaker Dreadmaw enters the battlefield, the yearling’s power increases to six, ensuring an opponent is likely taking some form of life loss unless double-blocked.

AIf Palani’s Hatcher happens to already be in play, both the Dreadmaw and Belligerent Yearling can attack in for serious damage as early as five with a form of ramp.

Players can test out Belligerent Yearling in a Dinosaur typal build when Lost Caverns of Ixalan drops into local game stores on Nov. 10.

About the author