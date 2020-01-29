Everything you need to know about MTG Players Tour Brussels and Nagoya

Two of the three Magic: The Gathering Series one Players Tour tournaments are taking place this weekend in Brussels and Nagoya.

With a total prize pool of $350,000 between both events, the best Magic players in Europe and Asia will compete for a seat at the MTG Players Tour Finals. Over 1,000 players were invited, or qualified to compete, at either Brussels or Nagoya. Both MTG tournaments will feature tabletop competitive play in Theros: Beyond Death Booster Draft and Constructed Pioneer.

Related: How to watch MTG Players Tour Brussels and Nagoya

Decklists for each tournament are open but won’t be released to the public until after the final round of THB Booster Draft is played on day one. Each event is also being broadcasted, with Nagoya featuring a Japanese stream and an English version aired later that day.

Here’s everything you need to know about these tournaments.

Players Tour Brussels

Players Tour Brussels, Belgium will feature three days of competitive tabletop play from Jan. 31 to Feb. 2. Days one and two consist of THB Booster Draft and Swiss Pioneer Constructed rounds, with the top-eight competing in Pioneer on day three.

Day one and two: Three rounds of THB Booster Draft and five rounds of Pioneer Constructed each day. Players with 15 or more match points at the end of day one move onto day two.

Day three: The top eight players from days one and two will compete in a single-elimination playoff in the Pioneer format.

All matches are best-of-three.

Players Tour Nagoya

Unlike the Brussels PT, Nagoya only runs for two days (Feb. 1 to 2). The format is the same, however, featuring competitive tabletop play in THB Booster Draft and Pioneer. All matches are also best-of-three.

Day one: Three rounds of THB Booster Draft and five rounds of Pioneer Constructed each day. Players with 15 or more match points after round eight move onto day three. A ninth-round in Pioneer Constructed will be played after the cut.

Day two: Three rounds of THB Booster Draft and three rounds of Pioneer Constructed. The top eight players move onto a single-elimination playoff to determine the champion.

Top-performing players at each MTG Players Tour tournament will earn a seat at the 2020 Magic partial season Players Tour Final being held in Houston from April 24 to 26.