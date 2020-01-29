How to watch MTG Players Tour Brussels and Nagoya

The first two Magic: The Gathering Players Tour Series one tournaments begin this weekend with a total prize pool of $350,000.

With the Magic 2020 partial season underway, Players Tour Brussels and Nagoya will feature competitive tabletop play in Theros: Beyond Death Booster Draft and Pioneer Constructed. Both tournaments are being streamed, with the Nagoya PT having an English and Japanese stream.

Brussels MTG Players Tour

The Brussels, Belgium tabletop Players Tour tournament coverage takes place from Jan. 31 to Feb. 2, starting at 2am CT, streamed on Magic’s Twitch channel. Over the course of three days, players will compete in THB Booster Draft and in the Pioneer format. Day one ends after round eight and day two wraps up with the announcement of the top-eight competitors.

Magic veterans like Riley Knight and newcomers such as the voice actor Ashlen Rose are casting the Brussels PT.

Riley Knight

Matej Zatkaj

Eduardo Saigalik

Tim Willoughby

Ashlen Rose

Nagoya, Japan MTG Player Tour

There are two broadcasts for the Nagoya PT. The first is streamed live and untranslated via Magic’s Japanese Twitch. Coverage for the Japanese stream begins at 6pm CT on Feb. 1 and 2.

The second and “timeshifted” broadcast in English will air in the afternoon on the Magic Twitch channel at 1pm CT on Feb. 1 and 2, following the livestream coverage of the Brussels PT.

The casting team for the English broadcast features MTG streamer Amazonian for the first time, along with veteran Marshall Sutcliffe.