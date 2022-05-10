Everything we know about MTG Arena May Qualifier Play-In

Single-day Magic: The Gathering Arena Qualifier Play-In events will occur twice in the month of May, offering players a chance to qualify for the May Weekend Qualifier tournament.

Introduced as a part of the 2022 digital organized play system via MTG Arena, Play-In events within the month of May will feature Streets of New Capenna (SNC) phantom Sealed as the format. A total of two of these events are taking place within Magic Arena on May 21 and 27. Achieving the maximum number of wins in either Play-In qualifier event will earn players a chance to compete at the May Weekend Qualifier tournament, scheduled to take place from May 28 to 29.

How do I compete in an MTG Arena Play-In?

All players may compete in an MTG Arena Play-In qualifier event via an entry fee of 20,000 gold or 4,000 gems that are 18 years of age or older. An alternative option also exists via Play-In points, earned by competing in Constructed best-of-one, Constructed best-of-three, and Limited best-of-three events. Not all MTG Arena events offer Play-In points, so be sure to check the rewards prior to entering an event.

The May 21 MTG Arena Play-In qualifier begins at 8am CT and ends on May 22 at 8am CT. The format is best-of-one New Capenna phantom Sealed using a round timer of 30 minutes per player. Multiple entries are allowed and players can earn up to six wins or two losses.

On May 27 is a best-of-three New Capenna phantom Sealed MTG Arena Play-In that starts at 8am CT and ends on May 28 at 5am CT. Multiple entries are allowed and players can earn up to four wins or one loss.

Prizes for the May MTG Arena Play-In

The first May MTG Arena is in the best-of-one Sealed format, offering up to 6,000 gems in rewards and an invite to the May Qualifier Weekend tournament

Zero wins: 500 gems

One win: 1,000 gems

Two wins: 1,500 gems

Three wins: 3,000 gems

Four wins: 4,500 gems

Five wins: 6,000 gems

Six wins: 6,000 gems and an invite to the May MTG Arena Weekend Qualifier

And the second May Play-in is in the best-of-three Sealed format, offering up to 6,000 gems in rewards and an invite to the May Qualifier Weekend tournament