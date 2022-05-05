Everything we know about the MTG Arena May Qualifier Weekend tournament

Players seeking to compete at the highest levels of Magic: The Gathering organized play can qualify to compete at the MTG Arena May Qualifier Weekend tournament.

The MTG Arena Qualifier Weekend tournament is scheduled to take place from May 28 to 29, featuring gameplay in Streets of New Capenna (SNC) phantom Sealed and Draft. It is also the last tournament of its kind using the previous qualifications set up by Wizards of the Coast, prior to the new Magic digital organized play system. In addition to players who have already earned an invite to the MTG Arena Qualifier Weekend, players will have two shots in May to earn an invite via the first Play-In events of 2022.

How to earn an invite to May MTG Arena Qualifier

Under the old digital organized play rules, players earned invites to the May Qualifier Weekend tournament via finishing with at least six match wins during day two of the April Arena Open, finished with six match wins during day one of the April Qualifier Weekend, or competed in the second day of the April Qualifier Weekend. Starting with the June Qualifier Weekend, the last two ways will no longer apply.

Getting added as a way to earn an invite to a Qualifier Weekend are two Play-In events taking place in May via MTG Arena. Taking place on May 21 and May 27 are the New Capenna phantom Sealed Play-In events. The May 21 features best-of-one matches and the May 27 event is best-of-three. Play-In events cost 20,000 gold or 4,000 gems to compete in.

Starting with the MTG Arena May Ranked season, players who rank 251 to 1,200 earn 20 Play-In points. And those who finish in the top 250 of a season earn a direct invite to the next Qualifier Weekend. The May Qualifier Weekend will include all players who finished in the top 1,200 from the April Ranked season.

What is the format?

The May Qualifier Weekend tournament will take place over the course of two days, showcasing two Limited formats. Day one is Traditional phantom Sealed best-of-three matches with an entry window from 8am CT to 10am CT. Players with seven wins and two losses advance to the second day, which was previously up to three losses.

The second day of the MTG Arena Qualifier Weekend tournament has an entry window that ends at 10am CT. Players will compete in best-of-three matches via Traditional phantom Draft with a total of seven wins and two losses possible. Those that hit seven wins earn an invite to the Arena Championship. Individual prices per day can be found on the WotC May MTG Arena Qualifier page.