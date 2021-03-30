Everything to know about MTG Arena Strixhaven pre-order bundles and Mastery pass rewards

Check out all the contents prior to purchasing.

The upcoming release of Strixhaven: School of Mages via MTG Arena will have a Kasmina pre-order pack bundle, a Professor Onyx pre-order play bundle, and a number of rewards via the Mastery Pass.

School launches on April 15 with the digital release of Strixhaven: School of Mages (STX). Players can purchase two STX preorder bundles in the MTG Arena store prior to the set’s release. Wizards of the Coast has a preorder pack bundle for booster pack enthusiasts, along with a preorder play bundle that includes a Mastery Pass and Limited play tokens. Both preorder bundles are available in the MTG Arena store, priced at $49.99.

Kasmina pack bundle

Players who purchase the Kasmina pack bundle will receive its contents following the STX patch on April 15. The preorder bundle includes the following:

50 STX booster packs

One Kasmina, Enigma Sage card

One Kasmina, Enigma Sage card sleeve

One Kasmina, Enigma Sage card style

Professor Onyx play bundle

Players who purchase the Iliana Professor Onyx pack bundle will receive its contents following the STX patch on April 15. The preorder bundle includes the following:

STX Mastery Pass

Three Player Draft tokens

One Sealed token

One Professor Onyx card

One Professor Onyx card style

One Professor Onyx card sleeve

One Codie the Codex pet

STX Mastery Pass

The upcoming STX set will have a free-to-play master pass called Set Mastery. Included in the FTP are 36 STX booster packs and five orbs that are redeemable on the Mastery Tree for card styles.

Here are the full contents of the STX Mastery Pass:

Dina, Soul Steeper avatar

Killian, Ink Duelist avatar

Zimone, Quadrix Prodigy avatar

Rootha, Mercurial Artist avatar

Quintorius, Field Historian avatar

A total of 20 Standard-legal booster packs (three STX, KHM, ZNR, M21, IKO, THB, and ELD).

10 STX Mythic Rare Individual card rewards (IRC)

Five Mystical Archive IRC

One Uncommon IRC past level 91

A Professor of Zoomancy card sleeve

A Silverquill Archon Exquisite card sleeve

A total of 25 orbs

15 Common card styles

10 Uncommon card styles

One Player Draft token

4,000 gold

1,200 gems

Five Magic Book pets, each with two tiers.

Players can purchase a Mastery Pass after the release of STX or via the Professor Onyx play bundle preorder. The new MTG set launches digitally on April 15 and has a tabletop release date scheduled for April 23.

Explore the Next-Gen Consoles, Hot New Games, Featured Gaming Deals, Lightning Gaming Deals, and Much More.