Everything to know about MTG Arena ELD Standard Shakeup

Standard Shakeup returns to MTG Arena tomorrow with a whole new list of banned cards and rewards.

The release of Theros: Beyond Death is just a few weeks away, and with it, the Standard metagame will change once again. But for the next week, Arena players can enjoy Standard without several powerful cards thwarting combos and strategies.

Running from Dec. 30 to Jan. 6, the ELD Standard Shakeup event has an entry fee of 2,500 gold or 500 gems. There’s no loss record and no limit on the number of matches a player can compete in.

But with the first five wins a player achieves, there are XP and card style rewards.

First win: 1000 XP

Second win: Card style for Flux Channeler

Third win: 1000 XP

Fourth win: Card style for Escape to the Wilds

Fifth win: 1000 XP

Standard Shakeup is an event designed to remove powerful cards within the meta, forcing players to change up strategies and decklists.

Here are the banned cards in the ELD Standard Shakeup:

Brazen Borrower.

Brineborn Cutthroat.

Cauldron Familiar.

Murderous Rider.

Bonecrusher Giant.

Cavalcade of Calamity.

Embercleave.

Fires of Invention.

Gates Ablaze.

Light Up the Stage.

Runaway Steam-Kin.

Edgewall Innkeeper.

Gilded Goose.

Nightpack Ambusher.

Nissa, Who Shakes the World.

Questing Beast.

Wilderness Reclamation.

Teferi, Time Raveler.

Doom Foretold.

Thought Erasure.

Hydroid Krasis.

Risen Reef.

