Everything to know about Lord Xander, the Collector in Magic: The Gathering

Mill strategies in Magic: The Gathering decks have a new weapon in the Commander format via legendary Streets of New Capenna card Lord Xander, The Collector.

Lord Xander, the Collector is the patriarch of the Maestros family within the Streets of New Capenna (SNC) set, providing three effects that punish your opponent in multiplayer formats like Commander and even in Standard. Each of the five crime bosses within New Capenna has three-color mana identities, with Lord Xander, the Collector in the MTG colors Blue, Black, and Red.

Lord Xander, the Collector revealed

Lord Xander, the Collector

Mana value : 4UBR

: 4UBR Type : Legendary Creature—Vampire Demon Noble

: Legendary Creature—Vampire Demon Noble Rarity : Mythic Rare

: Mythic Rare Stats : 6/6

: 6/6 First ability : When Lord Xander, the Collector enters the battlefield, target opponent discards half the cards in their hand, rounded down.

: When Lord Xander, the Collector enters the battlefield, target opponent discards half the cards in their hand, rounded down. Second ability : Whenever Lord Xander attacks, defending player mills half their library, rounded down.

: Whenever Lord Xander attacks, defending player mills half their library, rounded down. Third ability: When Lord Xander dies, target opponent sacrifices half the nonland permanents they control, rounded down.

The Maestros leader is an expensive card to have in a Standard build and brings back an old-school style of MTG design within the commander format. Of the three abilities Lord Xander, the Collector has, his second ability is by far the most powerful.

Fell Specter Sangromancer

Mill in Standard exists but hasn’t been a top-tier meta build for some time. With the addition of SNC cards like Cut Your Losses and Lord Xander, the Collector, players have top-end finishers that can get used in conjunction with existing cards like Ruin Crab, Soaring Thought-Thief, King Narfi’s Betrayal, and Krydle of Baulder’s Gate.

Cut Your Losses Bruvac the Grandiloquent Maddening Cacophony Dreadhound

Commander players, however, can take full advantage of each of the three abilities Lord Xander, the Collector offers. Cards like Fell Specter can punish opponents for discarding cards while Sangromancer and Tergrid, God of Fright provide additional value to your plan.

Milling an opponent in Commander is still a powerful option, especially in conjunction with Cut Your Losses, Bruvac the Grandiloquent, Maddening Cacophony, and Dreadhound. And, should players find themselves in a situation against aggressive decks, Lord Xander’s third ability can quickly disrupt an opponent’s board state.

Players can test out the true worthiness of Lord Xander, the Collector with the global launch of Streets of New Capenna on Friday, April 29.