Everything about Double Masters 2022: Release date, Draft, and booster fun variations

Wizards of the Coast has put together another Magic: The Gathering Masters set via Double Masters 2022, stepping up Draft, art, and card reprints.

The Double Masters set from Magic is a unique entity that taps into a variety of MTG players who enjoy different formats and collecting cards. Containing over 300 cards, the second Double Masters set showcases reprints throughout the entirety of Magic’s 30-year history. The set earns its name by having two Rare/Mythic Rare and foil slots in every Draft booster pack. Players also go double in Draft, picking two cards at the start of each booster.

What is the release date for MTG Double Masters 2022?

Unlike most Magic sets, especially ones that have a Draft, there is only one release date for Double Masters 2022. The set will officially drop on July 8, showcasing a launch party that includes Draft events at local game stores. No cards from the Masters tabletop set are getting added to MTG Arena at this time.

How Draft works in Double Masters 2022

Drafting with Double Masters 2022 is similar to a Standard Draft. Players create 40-card decks based on cards picked over the course of three booster packs that were passed around a pod. A major difference, however, is that at the start of each booster pack, players choose two cards instead of one.

There are a total of 10 archetypes within the Double Masters 2022 Draft, showcasing three colors in allied and enemy colors.

WUB: Esper Flicker

UBR: Grixis Graveyard Midrange

BRG: Classic Jund

RGW: Naya Heroic Aggro

GWU: Bant Big Ramp

RWB: Mardu Sacrifice

GUR: Temur Midrange Ramp

WBG: Abzan +1/+1 Counters

URW: Jeskai Prowess

BGU: Sulatai Graveyard Growth

The Double Masters 2022 set is packed with Mythic Rare and Rare bombs, and the Draft process encourages players to incorporate those bombs into their decks. Each Draft booster pack has between two and four cards that have a Rarity of Rare or higher. These higher rarity cards are more likely to slot into a specific archetype while the Commons and Uncommons within the Masters 2022 set are flexible, slotting into multiple archetypes.

What are the Double Masters 2022 booster fun variations?

Players will find alternative art on reprints that have extended art within the Double Masters 2022 set. There isn’t a Showcase frame for the set but there are two foil versions: Foil-etched and foil-textured. Every Rare and Mythic Rare within the set has a foil-etched version, containing the same art as the reprint.

Textured foils within Double Masters 2022 are found only in collector booster packs. These contain alternative art and a textured foil surface over the entirety of the card, as seen on the Lilian, Last Hope preview via Twitter.

What are the Double Masters 2022 products?

There are no set boosters for the Double Masters 2022 set. Players can either purchase Draft or collector booster packs. Boxes for each are sold as well.

Double Masters 2022 Draft booster contents

Draft Double Masters 2022 booster packs are sold individually or in boxes containing a total of 24 packs.

Two cards with a rarity of Rare or higher

Two foil cards at any rarity

Three Uncommon cards

Eight Common cards

One Cryptic Land card

One token and/or Ad card

Double Masters 2022 collector booster contents

Collector Double Masters 2022 booster packs are sold individually or in boxes containing a total of four booster packs.