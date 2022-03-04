Every Stranger Things MTG reprint in New Capenna set boosters

Bjorna, Nightfall Alchemist—Lucas, the Sharpshooter Wernog, Rider’s Chaplain—Will the Wise Cecily, Haunted Mage—Eleven, the Mage Hargilde, Kindly Runechanter—Dustin, Gadget Genius Arvionox, the Mind Flail—Mind Flayer, the Shadow Elmar, Ulvenwald Informant—Max, the Daredevil Sophina. Spearsage Deserter—Chief Jim Hopper Othelm, Sigardian Outcast—Mike, the Dungeon Master Havengul Laboratory—Hawkins National Laboratory Havengul Mystery—The Upside Down

Mechanically unique Stranger Things Universes Beyond cards from Secret Lair are getting Magic: The Gathering reprints that will show up within Streets of New Capenna set booster packs.

Universes Beyond cards in MTG are legal to play in Legacy, Vintage, and Commander formats. The Stranger Things cards from the Secret Lair drop, which took place last year, will soon become available to Magic players via reprints that will show up within The List spot via Streets of New Capenna (SNC) set boosters. Collectors and players can expect the reprints to show up in around one of eight set booster packs.

Each of the nine Universes Beyond Stranger Things cards has a new name and art showcased in their MTG reprint variant while keeping the same text, mechanics, abilities, and stats from the originals that were released via the Secret Lair drop in October. These mechanically unique cards will have an MTG Innistrad theme showcased in the artwork and contain the Friends Forever mechanic.

Here are the nine Stranger Things reprints Magic players may find within SNC set booster packs

Bjorna, Nightfall Alchemist—Lucas, the Sharpshooter

Wernog, Rider’s Chaplain—Will the Wise

Cecily, Haunted Mage—Eleven, the Mage

Hargilde, Kindly Runechanter—Dustin, Gadget Genius

Arvionox, the Mind Flail—Mind Flayer, the Shadow

Elmar, Ulvenwald Informant—Max, the Daredevil

Sophina. Spearsage Deserter—Chief Jim Hopper

Othelm, Sigardian Outcast—Mike, the Dungeon Master

Havengul Laboratory//Havengul Mystery—Hawkins National Laboratory//The Upside Down

The Stranger Things reprints are the first Universes Beyonds cards that cross over with a major IP to get an MTG reprinted version. Players are still waiting on The Walking Dead reprints, which may show up later this year, and are eagerly anticipating reprints of the recent Street Fighter cards that may also appear later this year or in early 2023.

Players can start collecting and using the Stranger Things MTG reprints via the global tabletop launch of SNC on April 29.

All images via WotC.