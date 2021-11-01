Every reward in MTG Arena’s Crimson Vow Mastery Pass

There are a lot of vampire-themed cosmetics to get your hands on.

MTG’s latest set, Crimson Vow, is just around the corner. And for Arena, that means there will be a new Mastery Pass for players to play through and earn numerous rewards.

Players can gain experience and level up through the set’s Mastery without purchasing the game’s pass. But getting the pass will give players immense value, assuming they play the game enough.

Crimson Vow will be officially released on MTGA on Nov. 11. The Mastery Pass will be purchasable at that time.

Image via WotC

Without even buying the Mastery Pass, players can earn up to 39 Crimson Vow booster packs and five Mastery Orbs, which can be redeemed for card styles.

By purchasing the Mastery Pass for 3,400 gems, players will have much more to earn with 90 levels in total. The Mastery Pass can’t be purchased with in-game Gold.

Here’s a list of all the things players can get from purchasing the Mastery Pass: