Every MTG Arena Spellbook card and their list

With the introduction of Magic: The Gathering Arena’s new digital-only format Alchemy, Wizards of the Coast unveiled some new cards and mechanics to players that you’ll only find online.

The new “Spellbook” ability is only on a handful of cards created as a part of Alchemy: Innistrad. In total, there are 13 cards that use the mechanic. There are two colorless cards and two cards in each color—except for Green, which has three.

Spellbooks can be triggered through various means. The player who triggered it gets to draft a card from the specific Spellbook associated with a card.

The drafting process results in a player being shown three random cards to choose, out of the full assortment of cards in a specific Spellbook. Most of the time, drafting that card will effectively Conjure it into your hand.

Each card with a Spellbook has a unique set of spells in it. So, if you’re not aware before using a card that has Spellbook, things can get confusing. To streamline that process, here are all the cards with Spellbook, along with a list of everything in them.

Break Expectations

Colossal Plow Millstone Whirlermaker Magistrate’s Scepter Replicating Ring Raiders’ Karve Weapon Rack Relic Amulet Orazca Relic Fifty Feet of Rope Pyre of Heroes Treasure Chest Leather Armor Spiked Pit Trap Gingerbrute

Cursebound Witch

Witch’s Cauldron Witch’s Vengeance Witch’s Oven Witch’s Cottage Witch’s Familiar Curse of Leeches Cauldron Familiar Black Cat Sorcerer’s Broom Bloodhunter Bat Unwilling Ingredient Expanded Anatomy Cruel Reality Torment of Scarabs Trespasser’s Curse

Tireless Angler

Fleet Swallower Moat Piranhas Mystic Skyfish Nadir Kraken Pouncing Shoreshark Sea-Dasher Octopus Spined Megalodon Stinging Lionfish Voracious Greatshark Archipelagore Serpent of Yawning Depths Wormhole Serpent Sigiled Starfish Riptide Turtle Ruin Crab

Tome of the Infinite

Swords to Plowshares Light of Hope Ponder Force Spike Dark Ritual Durress Lightning Bolt Assault Strobe Giant Growth Fog

Key to the Archive

Approach of the Second Sun Day of Judgement Time Warp Counterspell Demonic Tutor Doom Blade Lightning Bolt Claim the Firstborn Krosan Grip Regrowth Despark Electrolyze Growth Spiral Lightning Helix Putrefy

Ominous Traveler

Dominating Vampire Vampire Socialite Stromkirk Bloodthief Falkenrath Pit Fighter Wolfkin Outcast Howlpack Piper Tovolar, Dire Overlord Patrician Geist Shipwreck Sifters Steelclad Spirit Heron-Blessed Geist Archghoul of Thraben Champion of the Perished Headless Rider Bladestitched Skaab

Garruk, Wrath of the Wilds

Mosscoat Goriak Sylvan Brushstrider Murasa Rootgrazer Direwolf Prowler Ferocious Pup Pestilent Wolf Garruk’s Uprising Dawntreader Elk Nessian Hornbeetle Territorial Sycthecat Trufflesnout Wary Okapi Scurrid Colony Barkhide Troll Underdark Basilisk

Hinterland Chef

Almighty Bushwagg Frilled Sandwalla Moss Viper Brushstrider Highland Game Ironshell Beetle Lotus Cobra Kazandu Nectarpot Gilded Goose Nessian Hornbeetle Scurrid Colony Territorial Boar Deathbonnet Sprout Spore Crawler Moldgraf Millipede

Ishkanah, Broodmother

Twin-Silk Spider Strider Brood Weaver Glowstone Recluse Gnottvold Recluse Hatchery Spider Mammoth Spider Netcaster Spider Sentinel Spider Snaresnipper Sporecap Spider Spidery Grasp Spider Spawning Prey Upon Arachnoform

Arms Scavenger

Boots of Speed Cliffhaven Kitesail Colossus Hammer Dueling Rapier Spare Dagger Tormenter’s Helm Goldvein Pick Jousting Lance Mask of Immolation Mirror Shield Relic Axe Rogue’s Gloves Scavenged Blade Shield of the Realm Ceremonial Knife

Tibalt, Wicked Tormentor

Chained Brute Charmbreaker Devils Festival Crasher Forge Devil Frenzied Devils Havoc Jester Hellrider Hobblefiend Pitchburn Devils Sin Prodder Spiteful Prankster Tibalt’s Rager Torch Fiend Brimstone Vandal Devil’s Play

Faithful Disciple

Anointed Procession Cathar’s Crusade Authority of the Consuls Sigil of the Empty Throne All That Glitters Banishing Light Divine Visitation Duelist’s Heritage Glorious Anthem Gauntlets of Light Teleportation Circle Angelic Gift Spectral Steel Cleric Class Angelic Exaltation

Slayer’s Bounty

