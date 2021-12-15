Every MTG Arena Spellbook card and their list

With the introduction of
Magic: The Gathering Arena’s new digital-only format Alchemy, Wizards of the Coast unveiled some new cards and mechanics to players that you’ll only find online.
The new “Spellbook” ability is only on a handful of cards created as a part of
Alchemy: Innistrad. In total, there are 13 cards that use the mechanic. There are two colorless cards and two cards in each color—except for Green, which has three.
Spellbooks can be triggered through various means. The player who triggered it gets to draft a card from the specific Spellbook associated with a card.
The drafting process results in a player being shown three random cards to choose, out of the full assortment of cards in a specific Spellbook. Most of the time, drafting that card will effectively Conjure it into your hand.
Each card with a Spellbook has a unique set of spells in it. So, if you’re not aware before using a card that has Spellbook, things can get confusing. To streamline that process, here are all the cards with Spellbook, along with a list of everything in them.
Break Expectations Image via WotC
Colossal Plow Millstone Whirlermaker Magistrate’s Scepter Replicating Ring Raiders’ Karve Weapon Rack Relic Amulet Orazca Relic Fifty Feet of Rope Pyre of Heroes Treasure Chest Leather Armor Spiked Pit Trap Gingerbrute Cursebound Witch Image via WotC
Witch’s Cauldron Witch’s Vengeance Witch’s Oven Witch’s Cottage Witch’s Familiar Curse of Leeches Cauldron Familiar Black Cat Sorcerer’s Broom Bloodhunter Bat Unwilling Ingredient Expanded Anatomy Cruel Reality Torment of Scarabs Trespasser’s Curse Tireless Angler Image via WotC
Fleet Swallower Moat Piranhas Mystic Skyfish Nadir Kraken Pouncing Shoreshark Sea-Dasher Octopus Spined Megalodon Stinging Lionfish Voracious Greatshark Archipelagore Serpent of Yawning Depths Wormhole Serpent Sigiled Starfish Riptide Turtle Ruin Crab Tome of the Infinite Image via WotC
Swords to Plowshares Light of Hope Ponder Force Spike Dark Ritual Durress Lightning Bolt Assault Strobe Giant Growth Fog Key to the Archive Image via WotC
Approach of the Second Sun Day of Judgement Time Warp Counterspell Demonic Tutor Doom Blade Lightning Bolt Claim the Firstborn Krosan Grip Regrowth Despark Electrolyze Growth Spiral Lightning Helix Putrefy Ominous Traveler Image via WotC
Dominating Vampire Vampire Socialite Stromkirk Bloodthief Falkenrath Pit Fighter Wolfkin Outcast Howlpack Piper Tovolar, Dire Overlord Patrician Geist Shipwreck Sifters Steelclad Spirit Heron-Blessed Geist Archghoul of Thraben Champion of the Perished Headless Rider Bladestitched Skaab Garruk, Wrath of the Wilds Image via WotC
Mosscoat Goriak Sylvan Brushstrider Murasa Rootgrazer Direwolf Prowler Ferocious Pup Pestilent Wolf Garruk’s Uprising Dawntreader Elk Nessian Hornbeetle Territorial Sycthecat Trufflesnout Wary Okapi Scurrid Colony Barkhide Troll Underdark Basilisk Hinterland Chef Image via WotC
Almighty Bushwagg Frilled Sandwalla Moss Viper Brushstrider Highland Game Ironshell Beetle Lotus Cobra Kazandu Nectarpot Gilded Goose Nessian Hornbeetle Scurrid Colony Territorial Boar Deathbonnet Sprout Spore Crawler Moldgraf Millipede Ishkanah, Broodmother Image via WotC
Twin-Silk Spider Strider Brood Weaver Glowstone Recluse Gnottvold Recluse Hatchery Spider Mammoth Spider Netcaster Spider Sentinel Spider Snaresnipper Sporecap Spider Spidery Grasp Spider Spawning Prey Upon Arachnoform Arms Scavenger Image via WotC
Boots of Speed Cliffhaven Kitesail Colossus Hammer Dueling Rapier Spare Dagger Tormenter’s Helm Goldvein Pick Jousting Lance Mask of Immolation Mirror Shield Relic Axe Rogue’s Gloves Scavenged Blade Shield of the Realm Ceremonial Knife Tibalt, Wicked Tormentor Image via WotC
Chained Brute Charmbreaker Devils Festival Crasher Forge Devil Frenzied Devils Havoc Jester Hellrider Hobblefiend Pitchburn Devils Sin Prodder Spiteful Prankster Tibalt’s Rager Torch Fiend Brimstone Vandal Devil’s Play Faithful Disciple Image via WotC
Anointed Procession Cathar’s Crusade Authority of the Consuls Sigil of the Empty Throne All That Glitters Banishing Light Divine Visitation Duelist’s Heritage Glorious Anthem Gauntlets of Light Teleportation Circle Angelic Gift Spectral Steel Cleric Class Angelic Exaltation Slayer’s Bounty Image via WotC
Bounty Agent Outflank Bound in Gold Bring to Trial Glass Casket Reprobation Collar the Culprit Compulsory Rest Expel Fairgrounds Warden Iron Verdict Luminous Bonds Raise the Alarm Seal Away Summary Judgement