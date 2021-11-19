Every drop available in MTG Secretversary 2021 Secret Lair release

The year is ending with another massive Secret Lair anniversary drop with an Arcane collaboration, full-art Lands, and a foiled-out preconstructed Commander deck,

Wizards of the Coast revealed the full slate of Secretversary 2021 drops. Secret Lairs are small collections of curated cards that feature alternate art and frame treatments. These are limited-run products that are only available within a certain window of time.

Secretversary 2021 includes eight different drops that include the two Arcane releases. Riot Games and Wizards collaborated to release two Arcane Secret Lairs that include alternate art lands and reprints of several Commander staples. The seven-card release had four reprints revealed: Path to Exile, Unstable Harmonics, Counterflux, and The Hexcore. There are three cards that will be revealed once Arcane finishes to avoid spoiling the conclusion.

Each drop is available for non-foil at $29.99 with foil versions available at $39.99. Players can purchase one of the several bundles that contain all of the drops in either foil, non-foil, or both.

The rest of the drops are mostly standard Secret Lair releases with Commander-staple reprints with non-traditional art and frames. Here is every release that’s a part of Secretversary 2021.

Image via WotC

Game Designer Gavin Verhey is getting one of his favorite Commander decks turned into a drop. For the first time, Wizards is selling a preconstructed deck as a part of a Secret Lair. Led by Partner commanders Zndrsplt, Eye of Wisdom, and Okaun, Eye of Chaos, the deck is centered around coin-flipping synergies.

The full drop contains a 100-card deck with five foil reversible borderless cards that include the two commanders, Propaganda, Stitch in Time, and Krark’s Thumb. There will also be 45 foil reprints and 50 non-foil reprints.

Aside from cards, one special coin, 10 double-faced tokens, and a deck box are included. This is the full preconstructed experience Commander fans are used to.

Image via WotC

Just in time for snowfall to hit in the northern hemisphere, all five snow Lands are getting the pixel art treatment. This drop includes one of each snow Land by guest artist Jubilee.

The frame of these cards is done in the style of a program window. With the name PixelSnowLands.jpg, these cards look like they are being pulled directly from your File Explorer window onto the battlefield.

Image via WotC

Blue is the color of knowledge in Magic: The Gathering. This is why Blue gets so many great card-draw spells. In lore, the player is gaining knowledge with each card that is drawn. Sometimes the pursuit of knowledge can take you down the road of abstract thought. This is the center of Far Out, Man, a five-card collection featuring exclusively Blue cards.

The drop contains alternate art borderless versions of Aether Gust, Counterspell, Fabricate, Fact or Fiction, and Mystical Tutor. The art by Mateus Manhanini showcases awe-inspiring visuals on a grand scale.

Image via WotC

This drop is filled with the wild illustrations of Crocodile Jackson, this drop brings a new, cartoonish look to some of Magic‘s most terrifying Creatures that Commander players are familiar with. Crocodile Jackson’s Monstrous Menagerie contains one copy of Ravenous Chupacabra, Managorger Hydra, Pathbreaker Ibex, Temur Sabertooth, and Winding Constrictor.

Image via WotC

Magic‘s wandering homunculus Fblthp is featured on the art of this five-card drop that will have players asking “where’s Fblthp?”

The cards are done in the style of Where’s Waldo pictures with a heavily populated picture containing a hidden Fblthp somewhere in the image.

Image via WotC

These Dracula crossover cards continue the alternate art treatments from Innistrad: Crimson Vow. The drop contains one of each basic land with art by Jonas De Ro, Donato Giancola, Yeong-Hao Han, Andreas Rocha, and Grzegorz Rutkowski. Each land has a depiction of the artist’s take on Dracula.

Image via WotC

Keeping with the Dracula theme, this drop moves away from just lands and brings history’s most well-known vampire to three Commander staples. These cards have a similar frame to the Crimson Vow cards or the Godzilla alternate art from Ikoria: Lair of Behemoths.

Welcome to Castle Dracula contains three cards: Exquisite Blood as “Hunger of the Ancient One,” Night’s Whisper as “Nightfeeder’s Visitation,” and Phyrexian Tower as “Dracula’s Tomb.” Artists Tomas Duchek, Nicholas Gregory, and Nils Hamm were tasked with bringing the horror of Dracula to these cards.