Every card in MTG’s Secret Lair Smitten Superdrop 2021

Wizards of the Coast unveiled its 2021 Secret Lair Smitten Superdrop today, featuring 21 promotional cosmetic cards that come in five different packs.

The drops can only be purchased between Feb. 12 and 21, and all but one of the packs cost $39.99 for an all-foil pack and $29.99 for non-foil cards.

The five drops in the series include “Faerie, Faerie, Faerie Rad,” “The Unfathomable Crushing Brutality of Basic Lands,” “Valentine’s Day 2021,” “Showcase: Kaldheim – Part 1,” and “Showcase: Kaldheim – Part 2.”

The “Showcase: Kaldheim – Part 1,” featuring three Blue and Green Titan cards, will cost $5 less than the other packs because WotC said one of its cards—Uro, Titan of Nature’s Wrath—will be banned in three formats soon. The card has already been banned in Standard.

Here are all of the cards in MTG’s Secret Lair Smitten Superdrops.

Faerie, Faerie, Faerie Rad

Image via WotC

This four-card drop comes with exactly what you’d expect: Faeries.

Featuring borderless alternative-art for Glen Elendra Archmage, Mistbind Clique, Spellstutter Sprite, and Vendilion Clique, this is the only pack that only has all-foil cards as a purchasing option.

The Unfathomable Crushing Brutality of Basic Lands

Image via WotC

The Secret Lair Superdrop is all about expressing the duality of the Valentine’s Day season—and nothing shows the darker side of things better than this drop.

As the only pack with five cards, this one is made exclusively of blackened full-art basic land cards. Each of the lands prominently features a skull somewhere on it, even though only one of the cards is a Swamp.

Valentine’s Day 2021

Image via WotC

With an emphasis on cartoonishly cute aesthetics, this pack is made up of all Boros (Red and White) cards. Red in the set is represented by Goblin Rabblemaster, Monastery Swiftspear, and a 1/1 Goblin token card.

Heliod, Sun-Crowned is the only exclusively White card in the set, but Red-White combo cards in the pack include Gizela, Blade of Goldnight and Boros Charm.

Showcase: Kaldheim – Part 1

Image via WotC

Part one of the Kaldheim Titans pack focuses on the Giants that represent Blue and Green. With only three cards, the pack includes Frost Titan, Primeval Titan, and Uro, Titan of Nature’s Wrath.

The pack is the cheapest at $24.99 (non-foil) and $34.99 (foil) likely because of an impending ban to Uro that Wizards of the Coast announced today in Pioneer, Modern, and Historic formats.

Showcase: Kaldheim – Part 2

Image via WotC

The second Kaldheim showcase pack focuses on Red and Black Titans. The three cards in the pack are Grave Titan, Inferno Titan, and Kroxa, Titan of Death’s Hunger.

Just like the other three-card set, these alternative art cards feature the thick and intricate Kaldheim Showcase framing.