Elspeth rises against Ashiok in MTG Arena event

Hyping up the new Theros: Beyond Death set releasing in January, Wizards of the Coast dropped the official trailer at The Game Awards tonight, as well as a new event in MTG Arena.

Several Theros: Beyond Death (THB) cards were revealed yesterday, followed by the sets trailer at the Game Awards tonight. And contained within the trailer was a surprise: an image of the Artifact, Black Lotus.

Magic: The Gathering on Twitter Betrayed by the gods. Banished to the underworld. Rise up and escape your fate. #MTGTheros is available everywhere 1/24. Play in a Prerelease at your local game store 1/17-1/19. Learn how to preorder at https://t.co/PRoAG2INPy https://t.co/uLA5bEO1g2

Showcased at the end of the THB trailer was the infamous Black Lotus Artifact. And it’s playable in MTG Arena via The Game Awards after-party event, Ashiok vs. Elspeth.

MTG Arena on Twitter Get ready for the most Power packed event we’ve had yet! Jump on #MTGArena right now to play with the Moxen, Black Lotus, AND ten all new #MTGTheros cards in our special @TheGameAwards After Party event.

Also playable during the event are Mox pearl, Mox Jet, Mox Sapphire Black Lotus, and 10 new THB cards. The event contains two preconstructed decks, Ashiok, Nightmare and Elspeth, Sun’s Nemesis. Other exciting cards included in the two decks include Daxos, Blessed by the Sun, Mire’s Grasp, and Hero of the Winds.

Players can earn up to three THB booster packs with three wins, and there’s no entry fee to participate in the Ashiok vs. Elspeth event. Booster packs will become available to open upon the release of the set on Jan. 16.

Despite the excitement surrounding a possible return of Black Lotus, it appears the card is strictly being showcased in the MTG Arena event and is not included in the THB set.

Theros: Beyond Death releases on Jan. 24 and via MTG Arena on Jan. 16. A pre-release for the upcoming set is scheduled for Jan. 17 to 19.