ELEAGUE and Magic: The Gathering tease a future partnership

ELEAGUE tweeted today that it has something brewing and it involves Magic: The Gathering.

For the first time in the history of ELEAGUE and MTG, an event or partnership could be forming between the two organizations.

ELEAGUE on Twitter Hey, @wizards_magic, got a sec? We’ve got an idea.

Through creative marketing between the two companies on Twitter, a potential partnership between ELEAGUE and MTG could be groundbreaking since Wizards of the Coast (WotC) typically keeps MTG events and tournaments in-house. But partnerships have been established in the past with Fandom Legends and Red Bull.

Launched in 2016, ELEAGUE has seen plenty of success in hosting various esports tournaments. From Overwatch and CS:GO to Dota 2 and Rocket League, ELEAGUE has covered esports on television, Twitch, and YouTube.

As WotC seeks to expand MTG Arena within the esports world, an event with ELEAGUE could boost Magic’s popularity to new heights.

The infrastructure of the MTG esports program was recently revised by WotC, establishing a clear professional path for tabletop and digital players (MTGA and MTGO). With it comes three Mythic Invitationals a year played via MTG Arena, along with several major tabletop championships and a World Championship.

Competitive tabletop in MTG has a long and established history over the last two decades, while MTG Arena is still getting its feet wet. ELEAGUE could change that overnight.