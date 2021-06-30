Dungeon Map enables Venture mechanic in MTG’s Adventures in the Forgotten Realms

Dungeons & Dragons: Adventures in the Forgotten Realms is the first crossover set in Magic: The Gathering history and it’s loaded with flavorful cards and mechanics from the classic Wizards of the Coast roleplaying game.

One of the major mechanics that will dominate Adventures in the Forgotten Realms Limited and possibly make an impact in Constructed is Venture. There are three dungeons that players can Venture into, providing a variety of effects each time you do.

There are several creatures like Shortcut Seeker that can Venture when it deals combat damage. Repeatable Venture triggers will be at a premium to help you complete dungeons quickly, generating value and activating cards like Dungeon Crawler or Gloom Stalker, which get better when you complete a dungeon.

The exclusive Dot Esports preview card, Dungeon Map, is a mana rock that acts as a repeatable Venture enabler. Here’s the full card.

Dungeon Map

Image via Wizards of the Coast

Mana value: Three

Type: Artifact

Rarity: Uncommon

First ability: Tap: Add one colorless mana.

Second ability: Pay three mana, tap: Venture into the dungeon. Activate only as a sorcery.

This is a solid card. The three-cost mana rock is a staple in Magic sets. They’re necessary deck fillers in Limited that either help color fix or enable a particular archetype.

In Adventures in the Forgotten Realms, Dungeon Map can enable the Venture mechanic. This is a powerful effect, particularly in Limited, where there won’t be a lot of Artifact removal floating around. This card can be a solid ramp piece early and a good mana sink on turns where you don’t have much to do.

This plays well in a shell that cares about the Venture mechanic but is still useful in decks that have very little Venture synergies. The incidental value of triggering Venture once or twice is enough to potentially break parity and put you ahead in a close matchup.

Adventures in the Forgotten Realms releases on Magic Arena and Magic Online on July 8. A full global tabletop launch is set for July 23.