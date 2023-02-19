Dual lands showcase Phyrexian invasion in March of the Machine

Wind-Scarred Crag Tranquil Cove Thornwood Falls Swiftwater Cliffs Scoured Barrens Rugged Highlands Jungle Hollow Blossoming Sands Dismal Blackwater

A Magic: The Gathering dual land cycle will get printed in March of the Machine, showcasing iconic locations across the Multiverse that have been invaded by the Phyrexian army.

Lands with a rarity of Common are typically played in Limited formats, expanding into other MTG formats depending on the value that the land offers. Scheduled to globally launch on April 21, the March of the Machine (MOM) set will contain a cycle of 10 Common dual-color lands. Each of the lands enters the battlefield tapped while adding one life point to its controller’s life total.

Bloodfell Caves: Black and Red

Blossoming Sands: Green and White

Dismal Blackwater: Blue and Black

Jungle Hollow: Black and Green

Rugged Highlands: Red and Green

Scoured Barrens: White and Black

Seiftwater Cliffs: Blue and Red

Thornwood Falls: Green and Blue

Tranquil Cove: White and Blue

Wind-Scarred Crag: Red and White

The dual-land cycle in MOM showcases iconic landscapes across the MTG Multiverse, revealing how the Phyrexian invasion has altered or changed these locations. Scoured Barrens, for example, are covered in glistening oil and Phyrexian growths. And Wind-Scarred Crag has monuments of Elesh Norn overtaking the temples dedicated to Serra on the plane of Dominaria.

Each dual-land also features the branches of the Phyrexian Multiverse tree entering the various landmarks through portals or as permanent fixtures on the planes. Even if the heroes of each plane manage to defeat the Phyrexian invasion, the MOM dual-lands give the appearance that the Multiverse will never be the same.

All images via WotC