Dominaria United introduces Stun Counters, a new MTG mechanic

Tapping Magic: The Gathering permanents are getting an upgrade through Stun Counters, a new mechanic in Dominaria United that prevents a permanent from untapping for at least one additional turn.

Scheduled to release globally on Sept. 9, Dominaria United will feature popular returning MTG mechanics like Kicker while introducing new ones like Stun Counters. The new mechanic was revealed today on the DMU spoiler Stall for Time. And while the Common rarity card is likely only playable in the Limited format, it showcases how disruptive a Stun Counter can be to an opponent’s board state.

Stall for Time

Mana cost : 2W

: 2W Type : Instant

: Instant Rarity : Common

: Common Kicker : You may pay 1U for an additional effect

: You may pay 1U for an additional effect Ability : Tap up to two target creatures. If this spell was kicked, put a Stun Counter on each of these creatures.

: Tap up to two target creatures. If this spell was kicked, put a Stun Counter on each of these creatures. Second ability: Draw a card

Stun Counters essentially stall a permanent from being able to untap. Each turn that a permanent can untap, a Stun Counter is removed instead. The more Stun Counters on a permanent will result in additional turns before it can eventually untap.

Abilities that can untap a permanent in MTG will result in a Stun Counter getting removed as opposed to untapping it and abilities that trigger when a permanent gets untapped won’t if a Stun Counter is removed. Once all Stun Counters have been removed from a permanent, it will untap as intended per turn.

Players can test out the new Stun Counter mechanic in Dominaria United when the set digitally releases on Sept. 1 or at prerelease events that are scheduled to run from Sept. 2 to 8. A global launch will take place on Sept. 9.