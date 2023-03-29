Controversial MTG Eminence ability returns in Commander Precon from MOM set

Wizards of the Coast has brought back a controversial Magic: The Gathering ability called Eminence in the March of the Machine Calvary Charge Commander Precon.

The Eminence MTG ability was first printed in Commander 2017 on four cards and has since never been used again. With the release of March of the Machine, Eminence returns on Sidar Jabari of Zhalfir, the face commander of the Precon deck Calvary Charge. Players consider the ability controversial because of how hard it is to interact with since the ability affects gameplay while the card is still in the Command Zone.

The Ur-Dragon, for example, reduces the cost of dragon spells by one without having to get cast onto the battlefield. And Edgar Markov can create vampire tokens each time a vampire spell is cast while chilling in the Command Zone as well. Players who face commanders like these get frustrated because there is no way to interact with a card in the Command Zone.

Sidar Jabari of Zhalfir

Sidar Jabari of Zhalfir | Image via WotC

Sidar Jabari of Zhalfir may change how Commander players use the Eminence ability since he encourages healthy gameplay through his ability that triggers upon him dealing combat damage.

Mana cost: 1WUB

Type: Legendary Creature—Human Knight

Rarity: Mythic Rare

Stats: 4/3

Keywords: Flying and First Strike

Eminence: Whenever you attack with one or more knights, if Sidar Jabari of Zhalfir is in the Command Zone or on the battlefield, draw a card, then discard a card.

Ability: Whenever Sidar Jabari of Zhalfir deals combat damage to a player, return target knight creature card from your graveyard to the battlefield.

Knights are a major theme within the MOM set, alongside Phyrexians. Sidar Jabari of Zhalfir keeps the cards flowing as knights attack using Eminence. But the human knight can also get cast onto the battlefield, showing off his keywords Flying and First Strike. And when Sidar Jabari of Zhalfirto deals combat damage to an opponent, his ability returns valuable knights from the graveyard to the battlefield.

Players can test out the Calvary Charge WUB Precon Commander deck and Sidar Jabari of Zhalfir with the global release of March of the Machine on April 21.