Cats roar in MTG with Kamigawa: Neon Dynasty spoiler Lion Sash

The cat creature type continues to improve within Magic: The Gathering with the addition of Lion Sash, an Artifact Creature that’s also Equipment.

Reconfigure is a new MTG mechanic showcased within the upcoming Standard-legal set Kamigawa: Neon Dynasty (NEO), featuring Artifact creatures that can double as Equipment. Playable within Modern Stoneforge Mystic decks and multiple other Magic formats, Lion Sash was revealed today by Aspiringspike on Twitter.

Lion Sash

Image via WotC

CMC : 1W

: 1W Type : Artifact creature—Equipment Cat

: Artifact creature—Equipment Cat Rarity : Rare

: Rare Mana ability : Pay W, exile a target card from a graveyard. If it was a permanent card, put a +1/+1 counter on Lion Sash.

: Pay W, exile a target card from a graveyard. If it was a permanent card, put a +1/+1 counter on Lion Sash. Ability : Equipped creature gets +1/+1 for each +1/+1 counter on Lion Sash

: Equipped creature gets +1/+1 for each +1/+1 counter on Lion Sash Reconfigure: Pay two mana of any color to attach Lion Sash to a creature, or unattach. Reconfigure only as a Sorcery and while attached, Lion Sash is not a creature.

Similar to the MTG card Scavenging Ooze, Lion Sash gains a +1/+1 counter when it exiles a permanent from any graveyard. The cat is a huge win for Legacy and Modern players, with cards like Stoneforge Mystic that can tutor it from the library to hand upon entering the battlefield.

Lion Sash also has potential within the Standard format, able to exile threats from an opponent’s graveyard while pumping its own stats. Cards with Flashback are still prevalent within the Standard meta. Lion Sash might not replace Sungold Sentinel as a two-drop, but it has the potential to work alongside the human soldier within a Mono-White tempo build. And its ability to attach to a creature during the late game stages through Reconfigure can easily end games.

Players can test out the power of Lion Sash across multiple MTG formats with the global launch of NEO on Feb. 18 and the digital release on Feb. 10.