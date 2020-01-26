Best Theros: Beyond Death cards worth money

Wizards of the Coast officially released its new Magic: The Gathering set, Theros: Beyond Death, on Jan. 24, and within the set are several singles that players can cash in for a quick buck.

With the launch of Theros: Beyond Death (THB), booster packs, and box sets are available for sale. And so are singles, with a mix of gods, titans, and planeswalkers rounding out the top cards worth money. But the prices of THB are still fluctuating as the metagame continues to establish itself.

Uro, Titan of Nature’s Wrath

Image via Wizards of the Coast Magic: The Gathering

Sliding perfectly into most Simic builds, Uro, Titan of Nature’s Wrath has been one of the most played cards in MTG Arena since THB launched digitally. And it may even be the best card in the set. Uro, Titan of Nature’s Wrath is valued at around $22 for now, but isn’t stable. The titan dropped in price by around six percent this past week, but still holds the number one spot.

Ashiok, Nightmare Muse

Image via WotC Magic: The Gathering

At least one planeswalker per set is worth a decent amount of money at launch, and in THB, its Ashiok, Nightmare Muse. Slighlty underrated prior to the set’s release, Ashiok is making waves in Arena and tabletop. Priced at around $16, Ashiok, Nightmare Muse continues to rise in value.

Thassa, Deep-Dwelling

Image via WotC Magic: The Gathering

Of all the gods in the THB set, Thassa, Deep-Dwelling is worth the most money. She’s a blast to play in jank builds, and will likely be in at least one top-tier meta deck. Thassa is valued at around $15, but her value isn’t stable. Once the metagame becomes more established, so will the price of Thassa, Deep-Dwelling.

Heliod, Sun-Crowned

Image via Wizards of the Coast Magic: The Gathering

Mono-White has made a return within the THB set thanks to Heliod, Sun-Crowned. The god who disposed of Elspeth in the first Theros block is making waves with his life gain counters. Heliod, Sun-Crowned is valued at around $15, like Thassa, but is also fluctuating in price. If Mono-White can prove worthy in the meta, his price could jump to almost $20.

Nyxbloom Ancient

Image via WotC Magic: The Gathering

Nyxbloom Ancient is an overpowered elemental making waves via mana ramp and Trample. Don’t expect this powerful creature to decrease in value any time soon since Nyxbloom Ancient rose almost 20 percent since the digital release of the THB set. For now, the elemental is priced around $13 but may hit $15 within the next couple of weeks if its value continues to rise.

Dryad of the Ilysian Grove

Image via WotC Magic: The Gathering

Also on the rise in value and in the color Green, is Dryad of the Ilysian Grove. Dubbed the sexy Dryad of THB, it’s priced at around $10. But since the set’s release on MTG Arena, Dryad of the Ilysian Grove has risen in value around 15 percent.