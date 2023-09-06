Best MTG Wilds of Eldraine card sees slight drop in price—but it might not dip much more

The Wilds of Eldraine Mono-Black Sorcery spell Beseech the Mirror is set to impact multiple Magic: The Gathering formats—but it just saw a decrease in price on the secondary market for the first time on Sept. 6.

Slated to globally launch on Sept. 8, Wilds of Eldraine (WOE) is the first Standard-legal MTG set for the 2023-2024 season. The set is unique in that no fall rotation will take place with its official release, extending the Standard format to include three years’ worth of sets.

Value-wise, the set is comparable to a Core set in that it contains only a handful of cards that will impact multiple Magic formats. And one of those cards is Beseech the Mirror.

Beseech the Mirror

Beseech the Mirror | Image via WotC

Heading into the prerelease of WOE, Beseech the Mirror had a projected value of around $30. But that quickly changed when players discovered the Sorcery spell’s worth in formats like Modern, Legacy, Commander, Pioneer, and even Standard.

Using the WOE Bargain mechanic, Beseech the Mirror tutors a card and will cast that card for free if it has a mana value of four or less. Two cards that cost four or less mana to play that players want to tutor with Beseech the Mirror are Sheldred, the Apocalypse from DMU and The One Ring from LTR. Ironically, both Sheoldred, the Apocalypse and The One Ring are the most expensive cards from the sets they were released in.

At time of writing, Beseech the Mirror is valued at around $65, down $4 from Sept. 4, according to MTGGoldfish. The true value of the Mono-Black Sorcery won’t be determined until after the global release on Sept. 8, but it’s likely that Beseech the Mirror will remain somewhere in the $50 to $60 price range.

