Best MTG White Limited Draft low-rarity All Will Be One cards tier list

Packed with Toxic mites and Equipment, the Magic: The Gathering color White in the Phyrexia: All Will Be One Limited format is more of a support color, containing solid removal and cheap aggressive creatures.

There are a total of 30 Common and Uncommon rarity White cards within the Phyrexia: All Will Be One set. Many of the creatures are low-stated with cheap mana costs. Mite synergy is supported in the color, along with the Toxic mechanic. And the new For Mirrodin! mechanic is expressed through several Artifact Equipment cards. The main ONE Limited Draft archetype themes for White are Aggro, Toxic, and Artifacts.

White/Blue (WU): Artifacts

Green/White (GW): Go-wide Aggro and Toxic

Red/White (RW): Aggro Equipment

White/Black (WB): Toxic and Corrupted synergies

White Common and Uncommon ONE Draft honorable mentions

Honorable mentions are cards that players should consider once a Draft archetype has been determined. Apostle of Invasion, for example, is a solid top-end finisher in WB Corrupted builds as a six-drop 4/4 Flyer that gains Double Strike with Corrupted activated.

Apostle of Invasion Annex Sentry Flensing Raptor Jawbone Duelist Mandibile Justiciar

Flensing Raptor is a three-drop 2/2 bird with Flying that has Toxic one that gives another Toxic creature a pump in stats and Flying upon entering the battlefield until the end of that turn. Annex Sentry is also a three-drop with Toxic that can exile a small creature or token upon ETB, potentially creating board state advantage during the early game.

Mandible Justicar is a two-drop with Lifelink that scales in power with each Artifact that enters the battlefield during that turn. And Jawbone Duelist is a solid two-drop 1/1 with Double Strike that synergizes with Equipment and Toxic-themed builds.

Best White Common and Uncommon ONE Limited Draft cards

Many of the White cards support themes like Toxic and Corrupted, but aren’t versatile or powerful enough to pull players into color. A few, however, do stand out. All cards listed are projected to have an impact on the ONE Limited meta. Upon the official release of Phyrexia: All Will Be One, entries will get updated as the meta unfolds.

Ossification and Planar Disruption

Ossification Planar Disruption

Ossification and Planar Disruption are potentially the two best White cards in the ONE set. Both are cheap removal that can get splashed in just about any Draft archetype. And both target planeswalkers, which usually isn’t a factor in the Limited format. But the ONE set contains a total of 10 planeswalkers, increasing the likelihood of them showing up more in matches.

Of the two White removal spells, Planar Disruption is likely the better one. The Enchantment Aura can target planeswalkers and prevent the creature it is attached to from activating abilities.

Indoctrination Attendant

Indoctrination Attendant

Indoctrination Attendant is the sleeper Common in the ONE Draft format. The Phyrexian cleric has Toxic one on a 3/4 body and costs 3W to cast. Four mana is pricey for the stats, but Indoctrination Attendant may return another permanent you control to hand upon entering the battlefield. If a card is returned to hand, its controller creates a mite token with Toxic one.

Over 60 cards with ETB effects in ONE give Indoctrination Attendant an upside that could pull players into the MTG color White.

Bladed Ambassador

Bladed Ambassador

Indestructible two-drops in White return in ONE through Bladed Ambassador. The Phyrexian soldier enters the battlefield with an Oil counter that can get removed to make the 3/1 Indestructible. Within an Aggro WR build, Bladed Ambassador can gain additional Oil counters, making it a repeat threat worth building around.

Outside of the WR Draft archetype, Bladed Ambassador can still have value through Proliferate. As long as the soldier has at least one Oil counter, opponents will typically hesitate to block, making it an ideal two-drop.

Porcelain Zealot

Porcelain Zealot

The color White has the most Toxic cards in the ONE set. Porcelain Zealot capitalizes off creatures with Toxic by granting them +2/+2 until the end of that turn at the beginning of combat. In a WG build in conjunction with Trample, the Phyrexian soldier can quickly end games.

The downside to Porcelain Zealot is that it costs four mana with 2/3 stats. It can also whiff if there are no Toxic creatures on the battlefield, pumping the creature by +1/+1 instead.