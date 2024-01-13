Featuring Magic: The Gathering reprints is Ravnica Remastered, the third set within Wizards of the Coast Masters series, with over a dozen cards worth money on the secondary singles market.

The main purpose behind a Master set that contains a bunch of MTG reprints is to help lower the prices on desirable cards sold on the secondary market as singles. WotC then adds chase cards like the serialized Retro Frame and anime borderless treatments to compensate collectors. The Ravnica Remastered set contained 291 regular cards and over 100 with various treatments. And according to sites like MTGGoldfish and TCGPlayer, there are MTG cards from the set worth up to hundreds of dollars.

All MTG Ravnica Remastered cards worth money

Image via WotC

Following the release of MTG Ravnica Remastered on Jan. 12, around a dozen or so regular cards (no treatments) were worth above $10. Sitting at the top was Cyclonic Rift, valued at around $29. Close behind the Blue Instant spell was Bruvac the Grandiloquent at around $25.

Most Shock lands are selling for over $10, with Breeding Pool worth the most at around $16. Shock lands with a Retro Frame treatment are doing well on the secondary market, selling at an average price of around $14 to $16.

Cloudstone Curio is a solid pull, valued at around $16, as is Liliana, Dradhorde General, with a selling price of around $14. Also sneaking in at above $10 was Karlov of the Ghost Council, with a value of around $13, and Lord of the Void, with a selling price of around $11.

All serialized Ravnica Remastered card prices

Niv-Mizzet, Parun retro frame | Image via WotC

WotC printed a total of 64 double-rainbow Retro Frame foil serialized cards in Ravnica Remastered, with each of the 64 getting 500 prints. The MTG cards are difficult to pull and can potentially sell on the secondary market for hundreds of dollars.

Here are the top serialized cards selling on the secondary market

Overgrown Tomb: Market value is around $400, with sellers pushing up to $700

Niv-Mizzet, Parun: Market value is around $300

Arclight Phoenix: Market value is around $225, and is selling for the same price

Blazing Archon: Market value is around $100, but is selling at up to $300

Top anime borderless card prices

Image via WotC

Borderless anime treatments appeared in both Collector and Draft boosters. Despite the popularity these treatments have seen in the past, most of the Ranvinca Remastered Anime borderless cards failed to reach double-digit selling prices at launch.

Cyclonic Rift: Selling at around $31

Aurelia, Exemplar of Justice: Selling at around $15

Bruvac the Grandiloquent: Selling at around $14

Guardian Project: Selling at around $10

Utvara Hellkite: Selling at around $9

Divine Visitation: Selling at around $10

Cloudstone Curio: Selling at around $9

Karlov of the Ghost Council: Selling at around $9

Crypt Ghast: Selling at around $7

Lord of the Void: Selling at around $5

Are the Ravnica Remastered cards worth collecting?

Many of the Ravnica Remastered cards without treatments are at decent prices on the secondary market. Take Liliana, Dreadhorde General as an example: Her War of the Spark price is around $18, while the reprint of the Planeswalker in Ravinca Remastered is selling for around $13. And I plan on picking up at least two copies.

Cracking packs for Chase cards, however, is a gamble. A serialized card worth hundreds is a great pull, but opening a pack with an overall value of less than the selling price of Ravnica Remastered Collector booster isn’t fun.