Best MTG New Capenna Limited Draft removal at Uncommon and Common rarity

Wraths and Magic: The Gathering removal spells within the Streets of New Capenna Limited format will play a major role in the meta.

The bomb removal cards within the Streets of New Capenna (SNC) Limited Draft meta have a rarity of Rare, with the Uncommon and Common removal spells having weaker effects but still requiring top priority when drafting. Most lower rarity removal spells should get picked up between the third and fifth pick of a pack. And there are a few Rare SNC removal spells that deserve the first pick of a pack.

Corpse Explosion is a powerful potential board wipe Sorcery speed spell, using the power level of a creature you have in your graveyard to deal damage. Depopulate is a low-cost wrath in Mono-White that slots nicely into Midrange and Control decks. Void Rend is a prime three-drop removal spell that can’t get countered. And Hostile Takeover is likely the best wrath within the New Capenna Limited format.

The Uncommon and Common New Capenna Limited Draft removal spells aren’t as powerful as the Rare ones are, but will likely still have an impact on the meta. Players should prioritize removal spells after mana fixing and before average creatures that fill out your deck build.

Here are the best MTG New Capenna Limited Draft Uncommon and Common removal spells.

Hold for Ransom

Hold for Ransom isn’t a top pick but is definitely worth having at least one copy of in your New Capenna Limited Draft build. The Enchantment Aura can’t prevent your opponent’s creature from having its activated abilities go off, but it will prevent problematic creatures from attacking and blocking until your opponent gets at least seven mana.

Prize Fight

Fight spells aren’t as good as bite spells, but Prize Fight will get the job done within creature-heavy New Capenna Limited Draft builds. As an added bonus, the Instant speed Mono-Green spell also creates a Treasure token.

Witness Protection

Despite being an Enchantment Aura, Witness Protection is a solid Blue removal spell. Costing one Blue mana to cast, it turns a potential threat into a measly 1/1 and wins the New Capenna flavor award by renaming that creature Legitamte Businessperson.

Murder

A classic reprint, Murder is a solid three-drop Instant speed destroy target creature spell. Its only downside within the New Capenna Limited meta is that the Mono-Black Instant will not destroy a creature that has a Shield Counter on it.

Strangle

Similar to Murder, Strangle won’t destroy a creature with a Shield Counter on it. But the one mana Mono-Red removal spell is great at taking out most creatures, even if it is at Sorcery speed. Strangle is best used during the early stages of a match to prevent an opponent from establishing a presence on the battlefield.

Obscura Charm

One of the best Charms in the SNC set, Obscura Charm has two modes of removal. It can counter an Instant or Sorcery speed spell. Or Obscura Charm can destroy a creature or planeswalker with a mana value of three or less.

SNC color hosers

Multicolor builds within the New Capenna Limited Draft meta will likely dominate over two-color decks, increasing the value of the five color hosers within the SNC set. All five are solid Instant or Sorcery speed spells, with Torch Breath reigning supreme. Bouncer’s Beatdown is a good bite spell in creature-heavy builds and Whack gets around Shield Counters.