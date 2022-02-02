Best MTG Kamigawa: Neon Dynasty Feb. 1 spoilers

Reckoner Bankbuster Weaver of Harmony Nezumi Road Captain Okiba Reckoner Raid Spirit-Sister’s Call Cloudsteel Kirin Spell Pierce

Cycles for the upcoming Kamigawa: Neon Dynasty Standard-legal set continued to flesh out, along with powerful Magic: The Gathering cards at all rarities.

The start of February kicked off with a number of Kamigawa: Neon Dynasty (NEO) spoilers worth playing. Dot Esports had the privilege to exclusively preview Reckoner Bankbuster, a Rare Vehicle that is likely Standard playable, and a bomb in Limited. The MTG color Black got March of Wretched Sorrow, filling in the Mono-Black spot within the NEO March cycle.

Also dropping in Black was the legendary land Takenuma, Abandoned Mire, along with the Sorcery speed removal Soul Transfer. And the Color Blue popped off with NEO spoilers today via the reprint counterspell Essence Capture, along with the Blue Invoke cycle card, Invoke Whirlwind.

Here are the best NEO spoilers from Feb. 1.

Mana value : Two

: Two Type : Artifact Vehicle

: Artifact Vehicle Rarity : Rare

: Rare Stats : 4/4

: 4/4 First ability : Reckoner Bankbuster enters the battlefield with three charge counters on it.

: Reckoner Bankbuster enters the battlefield with three charge counters on it. Second ability : Two, tap, remove a charge counter from Reckoner Bankbuster: Draw a card. Then if there are no charge counters on Reckoner Bankbuster, create a treasure token and a 1/1 colorless Pilot Creature token with “This Creature crews vehicles as though its power were two greater.”

: Two, tap, remove a charge counter from Reckoner Bankbuster: Draw a card. Then if there are no charge counters on Reckoner Bankbuster, create a treasure token and a 1/1 colorless Pilot Creature token with “This Creature crews vehicles as though its power were two greater.” Third ability: Crew 3

Cloudsteel Kirin

CMC : 2W

: 2W Type : Artifact creature—Equipment Kirin

: Artifact creature—Equipment Kirin Rarity : Rare

: Rare Stats : 3/2

: 3/2 Keyword : Flying

: Flying Ability : The equipped creature has Flying and “You can’t lose the game and your opponent can’t win the game.”

: The equipped creature has Flying and “You can’t lose the game and your opponent can’t win the game.” Reconfigure: Pay 5 (attach to target creature you control; or unattach fro ma creature. Reconfigure only as a Sorcery. While attached, this isn’t a creature).

Spirit-Sister’s Call

CMC : 3WB

: 3WB Type : Enchantment

: Enchantment Rarity : Mythic Rare

: Mythic Rare Ability: At the beginning of your end step, choose a target permanent card in your graveyard. You may sacrifice a permanent that shares a card type with the chosen card. If you do, return the chosen card from your graveyard to the battlefield and it gains “If this permanent would leave the battlefield, exile it instead of putting it anywhere else.”

Okiba Reckoner Raid//Nezumi Road Captain

CMC : B

: B Type : Enchantment—Saga

: Enchantment—Saga Rarity : Common

: Common Chapter one : Each opponent loses one life and you gain one life

: Each opponent loses one life and you gain one life Chapter two : Each opponent loses one life and you gain one life

: Each opponent loses one life and you gain one life Chapter three: Exile this saga, then return it to the battlefield transformed under your control

Nezumit Road Captain

Type : Enchantment creature—Rat Rogue

: Enchantment creature—Rat Rogue Stats : 2/2

: 2/2 Keyword : Menace

: Menace Abiility: Vehicles you control have Menace

Spell Pierce

CMC : U

: U Type : Instant

: Instant Rarity : Common

: Common Ability: Counter target noncreature spell unless its controller pays two mana

Weaver of Harmony

CMC : 1G

: 1G Type : Enchantment creature—Snake Druid

: Enchantment creature—Snake Druid Rarity : Rare

: Rare Stats : 2/2

: 2/2 Ability : Other Enchantment creatures you control get +1/+1

: Other Enchantment creatures you control get +1/+1 Ability: Pay G and Tap—Copy target activated or triggered ability you control from an Enchantment source. You may choose new targets for the copy.

Players can test out every NEO spoiler from Feb. 1 when the Standard-legal set launches digitally on Feb. 10. A global launch is scheduled to take place on Feb. 18.