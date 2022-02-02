Best MTG Kamigawa: Neon Dynasty Feb. 1 spoilers

Cycles for the upcoming Kamigawa: Neon Dynasty Standard-legal set continued to flesh out, along with powerful Magic: The Gathering cards at all rarities.
The start of February kicked off with a number of Kamigawa: Neon Dynasty (NEO) spoilers worth playing. Dot Esports had the privilege to exclusively preview Reckoner Bankbuster, a Rare Vehicle that is likely Standard playable, and a bomb in Limited. The MTG color Black got March of Wretched Sorrow, filling in the Mono-Black spot within the NEO March cycle.
Also dropping in Black was the legendary land Takenuma, Abandoned Mire, along with the Sorcery speed removal Soul Transfer. And the Color Blue popped off with NEO spoilers today via the reprint counterspell Essence Capture, along with the Blue Invoke cycle card, Invoke Whirlwind.
Here are the best NEO spoilers from Feb. 1.
Reckoner Bankbuster
- Mana value: Two
- Type: Artifact Vehicle
- Rarity: Rare
- Stats: 4/4
- First ability: Reckoner Bankbuster enters the battlefield with three charge counters on it.
- Second ability: Two, tap, remove a charge counter from Reckoner Bankbuster: Draw a card. Then if there are no charge counters on Reckoner Bankbuster, create a treasure token and a 1/1 colorless Pilot Creature token with “This Creature crews vehicles as though its power were two greater.”
- Third ability: Crew 3
Cloudsteel Kirin
- CMC: 2W
- Type: Artifact creature—Equipment Kirin
- Rarity: Rare
- Stats: 3/2
- Keyword: Flying
- Ability: The equipped creature has Flying and “You can’t lose the game and your opponent can’t win the game.”
- Reconfigure: Pay 5 (attach to target creature you control; or unattach fro ma creature. Reconfigure only as a Sorcery. While attached, this isn’t a creature).
Spirit-Sister’s Call
- CMC: 3WB
- Type: Enchantment
- Rarity: Mythic Rare
- Ability: At the beginning of your end step, choose a target permanent card in your graveyard. You may sacrifice a permanent that shares a card type with the chosen card. If you do, return the chosen card from your graveyard to the battlefield and it gains “If this permanent would leave the battlefield, exile it instead of putting it anywhere else.”
Okiba Reckoner Raid//Nezumi Road Captain
- CMC: B
- Type: Enchantment—Saga
- Rarity: Common
- Chapter one: Each opponent loses one life and you gain one life
- Chapter two: Each opponent loses one life and you gain one life
- Chapter three: Exile this saga, then return it to the battlefield transformed under your control
Nezumit Road Captain
- Type: Enchantment creature—Rat Rogue
- Stats: 2/2
- Keyword: Menace
- Abiility: Vehicles you control have Menace
Spell Pierce
- CMC: U
- Type: Instant
- Rarity: Common
- Ability: Counter target noncreature spell unless its controller pays two mana
Weaver of Harmony
- CMC: 1G
- Type: Enchantment creature—Snake Druid
- Rarity: Rare
- Stats: 2/2
- Ability: Other Enchantment creatures you control get +1/+1
- Ability: Pay G and Tap—Copy target activated or triggered ability you control from an Enchantment source. You may choose new targets for the copy.
Players can test out every NEO spoiler from Feb. 1 when the Standard-legal set launches digitally on Feb. 10. A global launch is scheduled to take place on Feb. 18.