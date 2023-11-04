Best MTG Jurassic World cards for Commander decks

Over 20 Universes Beyond cards were added to Lost Caverns of Ixalan, featuring Jurassic World cards that synergize with Dinosaurs and a variety of Magic: The Gathering Commander decks.

Tapping into the flavor of Dinosaurs on the plane of Ixalan, Wizards of the Coast included 20 mechanically unique Jurassic World cards, along with six reprints. Players can find these Universe Beyond Eternal-legal MTG cards in Set booster packs from Lost Caverns of Ixalan, along with Collector booster packs and the LCI bundles.

Jurrasic World cards can impact the MTG Commander format

Out of the 20 new cards, several stand out as powerful spells in Dinosaur typal builds and a variety of other MTG Commander decks.

Hunting Velociraptor

Hunting Velociraptor | Image via WotC

Of all the Universes Beyond Jurassic World cards, Hunting Velociraptor is my favorite. A three-drop 3/2 with First Strike is always a sold creature card, especially during the early game. Hunting Velociraptor takes Dinosaur Commander decks to the next level, though, giving all Dino spells the MTG mechanic Prowl at a cost of only 2R.

Life Finds a Way

Life Finds a Way | Image via WotC

Using the MTG mechanic Populate to swarm opponents with giant creature tokens is Life Finds a Way. The three-drop Enchantment triggers when a non-token creature that has a power of four or more enters the battlefield. Life Finds a Way combos nicely with the Planeswalker Wrenn and Seven. The Enchantment also works well with Rite of Replication, Dragonmaster Outcast, and Esika’s Chariot.

Ellie and Alan, Paleontologists

Ellie and Alan, Paleontologists | Image via WotC

Of all the new MTG Jurassic World cards, Ellie and Alan, Paleontologists has the best flavor and is one of the first cards I’m testing out. Much like Bennie Smith from Star City Games, My initial thoughts immediately went to Landcyclers, in conjunction with the Discover mechanic. I believe the Discover mechanic will impact multiple MTG formats, especially in Commander, where a six-cost Landcycler like Lunar Hatchling dumped into the graveyard during the early game can result in a six-drop Dinosaur getting cast for free.

Don’t Move

Don’t Move | Image via WotC

Slotting nicely into Commander decks led by Hylda of the Icy Crown is the Sorcery Jurassic World card Don’t Move. The Rare Universes Beyond spell also works well against Aggro decks as a board wipe. And since the Don’t Move is Mono-White, players can capitalize on creatures with Vigilance with Don’t Move as a form of removal in their Commander deck.

Indoraptor, the Perfect Hybrid

Indoraptor, the Perfect Hybrid | Image via WotC

Using the MTG mechanic Bloodthirst is Indoraptor, the Perfect Hybrid. The three-drop 3/1 Dinosaur Mutant is a solid card to drop after dealing combat damage to an opponent, especially in a Dinosaur deck filled with creatures that have Trample. Indoraptor, the Perfect Hybrid also slots into builds that can deal indirect damage, thanks to its Hybrid B/G mana pip.

Ravenous Tyrannosaurus

Ravenous Tyrannosaurus | Image via WotC

Stompy decks that have expendable creatures or creature tokens can take advantage of Ravenous Tyrannosaurus. Using the Devour mechanic with a numerical value of three, the Dinosaur can enter with three times that many +1/+1 counters per the number of creatures sacrificed. With only one creature sacrificed, Ravenous Tyrannosaurus enters the battlefield as a 9/9.

The Dinosaur doesn’t have any form of evasion as a keyword, but when it attacks, it deals damage equal to its power to another target creature with excess damage hitting that creature’s controller., synergizing nicely with the MTG Jurassic World card, Indoraptor, the Perfect Hybrid.