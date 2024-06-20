Best MTG Commander cards from Assassin’s Creed set

The Universes Beyond crossover with Assassin’s Creed is a Modern-legal set that looks more like a Commander-focused set without the Precon decks. We predict several cards will have a major impact on Magic: The Gathering formats like Commander. Here’s our pick of the best cards from ACR.

Brotherhood Regalia is a better version of MTG Trailblazer’s Boots

Brotherhood Regalia. Image via WotC

Trailblazer’s Boots was first printed in Zendikar, seeing recent reprints through Magic sets like LTR and OTJ. Brotherhood Regalia is a buffed-up version of the Artifact Equipment, getting a reduced Equip cost for Legendary creatures and Ward Two for protection Much like Boots equipped creatures can’t be blocked but with Brotherhood Regalia, there are no stipulations to meet.

Mary Read and Anne Bonny in MTG Izzet colors

Mary Read and Anne Bonny. Image via WotC

Pirate as a creature type was shown love through The Lost Caverns of Ixalan, specifically with Admiral Brass, Unsinkable. Mary Read and Anne Bonny slot right into the Grixis Commander build, acting as a Pirate engine for Admiral Brass, Unsinkable while continually turning out Treasure tokens.

Haytham Kenway shuts down MTG Assassins

Haytham Kenway. Image via WotC

Haytham Kenway is a solid Legendary Knight MTG Commander with built-in removal every time he enters the battlefield. But what makes the Human Knight one of the best ACR cards is his ability to protect himself and other Knights from Assassins.

Godlike power with Caduceus, Staff of Hermes

Caduceus, Staff of Hermes. Image via WotC

There’s an abundance of MTG Commander Mono-White decks with a life-gain theme that will want Caduceus, Staff of Hermes in the build. Giada, Font of Hope is the most popular Commander Lifelink deck, but I’m interested in trying the Artifact Equipment out in Linden, the Steadfast Queen.

MTG Vigilance buff through Reconnaissance

Reconnaissance. Image via WotC

Reconnaissance slots right into a Vigilance Alert Heedbonder MTG Commander build, letting you gain one life for each creature you control with Vigilance. The one-drop ACR Enchantment can also activate a Vigilance creature with a tap ability twice. And you can remove creatures from combat to avoid combat trick spells that would otherwise have your creature removed, or at the very least, traded out with your opponent’s blocker.

Destroying it all with What Must Be Done

What Must Be Done. Image via WotC

Sweepers that can return value to your board state are always welcome within the MTG Commander format. Let the World Burn takes care of most threats for control decks, and if you have an abundance of powerful Historic cards in your deck, Release Juno reanimates it to the battlefield with a buff.

MTG Treasures with Edward Kenway

Edward Kenway. Image via WotC

Edward Kenway is a flavor win within the ACR set and a powerful Vehicle build Commander. The Human Pirate will also likely open up new builds using Pirates and Vehicles thanks to the crossover from the MTG Assassin’s Creed set.

