Best MTG Bloomburrow Commander cards

Bloomburrow, with its surprising power level, is expected to shake things up in the Commander format. Do not let the cuteness of these anthropomorphic animals fool you; these critters can punch above their weight. The set introduces new cards perfect for Commander play that will redefine deck-building priorities for players.

Traditionally, I would have made a list exclusively containing cards from the four Commander decks. But the Bloomburrow main set pampers Commander players like few previous main sets have. From legendary lands to bulky badgers, Bloomburrow brings the heat to Commander.

Without further ado, Let’s dig in!

8. Pollywog Prodigy

Card drawing frog wizard go brrrrr. Image via WotC

Mana Cost: 1U

1U Type: Creature – Frog Wizared

Creature – Frog Wizared Rarity: Rare

Rare Ability: Evolve. Whenever an opponent casts a noncreature spell with mana value less than Pollywog Prodigy’s power, draw a card.

This two-mana frog wizard can easily grow to become a threat on the board, but Pollywog Prodigy’s strength comes from his passive ability that effortlessly allows its controller to draw numerous cards. Punishing opponents for playing noncreature spells is so strong in a multiplayer format it should be illegal. Just ask anybody who has ever played against Esper Sentinel or Rhystic Study. Arguably, blue already has a lot of card draw options and Pollywog Prodigy might feel a bit redundant. But then again, drawing a bunch of cards is awesome!

7. Stormsplitter

This otter multiplies faster than a rabbit. Image via WotC

Mana Cost: 3R

3R Type: Creature – Otter Wizard

Creature – Otter Wizard Rarity: Mythic

Mythic Abilities: Haste. Whenever you cast an instant or sorcery spell, create a token that’s a copy of Stormsplitter. Exile that token at the beginning of the next end step.

Storm players rejoice! The exponentially multiplying otter wizard has arrived! Stormsplitter creates a token of itself each time you cast an instant or sorcery, meaning you will have 16 otters by the time you’ve cast your fourth spell, 32 with your fifth spell, 64 with your sixth spell, and so on. For most decks, this might sound like a hard thing to do. But as Storm players know, it’s just a question of how quickly you can ramp up enough mana to pull it off. Add Impact Tremors to the deck, and you won’t even have to bother attacking with your army of wizard otters.

6. Three Tree City

Home to the Bloomburrow critters. Image via WotC

Mana Cost: N/A

N/A Type: Legendary Land

Legendary Land Rarity: Rare

Rare Abilities: As Three Tree City enters, choose a creature type. TAP: Add 1 to your mana pool. 2 TAP: Choose a color. Add an amount of mana of that color equal to the number of creatures you control of the chosen type.

This legendary land, shelter to our tiny Bloomburrow heroes, is a new tribal deck must-have. Instead of needing devotion, like Nykhtos, Shrine to Nyx, this unique land taps for an amount of mana equal to the number of creatures you control of a certain type. If you build a squirrel deck, for example, you’ll probably have multiple tokens on the battlefield. Three Tree City can effortlessly provide you with an overabundance of mana in such a deck. Honestly, this is a fantastic card design. Good job on this one, Wizards!

5. Hazel’s Brewmaster

Let him cook. Image via WotC

Mana Cost: 3B

3B Type: Creature – Squirrel Warlock

Creature – Squirrel Warlock Rarity: Rare

Rare Ability: Menace. Whenever Hazel’s Brewmaster enters or attacks, exile up to one target card from a graveyard and create a Food token. Foods you control have all activated abilities of all creature cards exiled with Hazel’s Brewmaster.

Hazel’s Brewmaster opens up endless possibilities by granting Food tokens activated abilities of all creature cards exiled by it. Reminiscent of Agatha’s Soul Cauldron, there are too many combo pairings to name here. Players can easily set themselves up with infinite green mana by exiling Devoted Druid, for example. Or gain infinite life with Spike Feeder and any creature that places +1/+1 counters on itself. This unfriendly-looking squirrel warlock opens room for some spicey and creative deck builds.

4. Hugs, Grisly Guardian

This badger got yoked at the gym. Image via WotC

Mana Cost: XRRGG

XRRGG Type: Legendary Creature – Badger Warrior

Legendary Creature – Badger Warrior Rarity: Mythic

Mythic Ability: Trample. When Hugs, Grisly Guardian enters, exile the top X cards of your library. Until the end of your next turn, you may play those cards. You may play an additional land on each of your turns.

Hugs, Grisly Guardian is an indisputable beast of a card. Not only is he a 5/5 badger with trample for only four mana but he lets you play an additional land each turn. But thanks to his enter-the-battlefield ability, you can play the top X cards from the top of your library until the end of your next turn. Do I really need to dissect this? Little further analysis is needed here, the card speaks for itself. Hugs is an absolute unit.

3. Bloodroot Apothecary

Don’t choke on your treasure tokens. Image via WotC

Mana Cost: 2G

2G Type: Creature – Squirrel Druid

Creature – Squirrel Druid Rarity: Rare

Rare Ability: Toxic 2. When Bloodroot Apothecary enters, you and target opponent each create a Treasure token. Whenever an opponent sacrifices a noncreature token, that player gets two poison counters.

This conniving squirrel is an expert at punishing greedy strategies, looking at you Prosper, Tome-Bound. By turning Treasure tokens into not one but two Poison counters, he single-handedly slows down competitive Commander decks that rely on treasure tokens. Considering how easy it is to lose the game to poison counters, Bloodroot Apothecary is one of the major surprises among Bloomburrow’s commander cards. But the squirrel pharmacist doesn’t stop there; he punishes players for sacrificing any noncreature token, whether that’s a clue, blood, or food token.

2. Season of Loss

Options, options, options. Image via WotC

Mana Cost: 3BB

3BB Type: Sorcery

Sorcery Rarity: Mythic

Mythic Ability: Chose up to five (paw) worth of modes. You may choose the same mode more than once. 1 Paw – Each player sacrifices a creature. 2 Paws – Draw a card for each creature you controlled that died this turn. 3 Paws – Each opponent loses X life, where X is the number of creature cards in your graveyard.

Season of Loss does everything you want from a black sorcery spell. The more you read this card, the better it gets. Clearing the board? Check. Drawing cards? Check. Winning the game based on how big your graveyard is? Check! None of the modes feel underwhelming. Players can adjust modes to different situations for additional fun and versatility. This card is all upside, with zero downside.

1. The Infamous Cruelclaw

Free spells anyone? Image via WotC

Mana Cost: 1BR

1BR Type: Legendary Creature – Weasel Mercenary

Legendary Creature – Weasel Mercenary Rarity: Mythic

Mythic Ability: Menace. Whenever The Infamous Cruelclaw deals combat damage to a player, exile cards from the top of your library until you exile a nonland card. You may cast that card by discarding a card rather than paying its mana cost.

The weasel mercenary lets its controller play spells almost for free. By dealing combat damage and discarding any card from your hand, you can exile and cast a nonland card from the top of your library. With a bit of luck and a mana rock on turn one, you can play a big splashy spell as early as turn three. While the rest of the players are setting up their board with Llanowar Elves and Sol Rings, you’re already miles ahead casting a powerful Eldrazi. The Infamous Cruelclaw is the “kill on sight” creature of this set.

