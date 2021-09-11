Best Limited Green Common and Uncommon Innistrad: Midnight Hunt cards

Deathbonnet Sprout Deathbonnet Hulk backside of Deathbonnet Sprout Contortionist Troup Brood Weaver Hound Tamer Untamed Pup backside of Hound Tamer Eccentric Farmer Howl of the Hunt Burly Breaker Dire-Strain Demolisher backside of Burly Breaker

Green Common and Uncommon Innistrad: Midnight Hunt cards fall slightly short of expectations associated with the Magic: The Gathering color while synergizing well with the colors Blue and Red.

Werewolves and “graveyard matters” builds will want to include the color Green within Innistrad: Midnight Hunt (MID) Draft. Green naturally pairs well with Red for a werewolf archetype utilizing the Daybound and Nightbound mechanic. Likewise, with self-mill and graveyard synergies in the color Blue. The Green and White archetype may have potential in conjunction with the MID mechanic Coven, depending on how the Limited meta shakes out.

Clear Shot, an Instant three-drop combat trick is decent enough for an honorable mention—dealing damage to another creature without fighting, while also pumping your creature with a +1/+1 until the end of turn. Rise of the Ants is another honorable mention that fits well within a Blue and Green deck, along with the Instant spell Turn the Earth. Dawnhart Mentor fuels Coven synergy but is nothing more than a wall in other decks, while Defend the Celestus has the potential to be really good or outright terrible.

From a three-drop 3/3 with Trample to a transforming fungus, here are the seven best MTG Green Common and Uncommon cards for MID Draft.

There’s a good argument for Hound Tamer being one of the best Uncommon cards within the MID set. The human werewolf has a baseline stat of 3/3 as a three-drop with Trample. Hound Tamer also has a mana sink for 3G that can put a +1/+1 counter on a target creature, including itself. It’s difficult to deal with in the early game, can pump specific creatures in the late game, and can assist with Coven synergies.

Hound Tamer is a Double-Face werewolf card that utilizes the new MID mechanic Daybound/Nightbound, transforming into Untamed Pup when it is night. Upon transformation, the werewolf becomes a 4/4 that gives Trample to all werewolves you control on the battlefield. And it still has the 3G mana sink to pump a counter on a target creature, including itself.

Eccentric Farmer is a solid three-drop that self-mills three cards as an ETB effect, synergizing well with the color Blue. As an added bonus, the human peasant returns a land that was tossed into the graveyard to hand. A two-drop 2/3 isn’t fantastic but can serve as a chump blocker or trade with a less powerful creature.

Synergizing with Eccentric Farmer and the UG archetype, Deathbonnet Sprout is a one-drop 1/1 with the ability to transform when there are three creature cards in your graveyard. It also self-mills at the beginning of your upkeep, making it an ideal one-drop to have multiple copies of in UG.

Upon transformation, Deathbonnet Sprout becomes Deathbonnet Hulk. The fungus exiles a card from your graveyard during each upkeep, putting a +1/+1 counter on Deathbonnet Hulk. As a 3/3 that becomes a 4/4. Deathbonnet Sprout/Hulk has the potential to synergize and become an early game threat in an opening hand while still having value later on.

Contortionist Troup is a versatile Green MID Uncommon, using “X” mana spent to determine its power and defense stats. The human also has Coven synergy, allowing it to pump a +1/+1 counter on a target at the beginning of your end step. Being able to cast Contortionist Troup for any size has its benefits, with Coven being the icing on the cake.

Flyers have the potential to wreak havoc, which is one of the reasons why Brood Weaver is worth grabbing in any deck playing Green. A defense of four blocks most creatures with Flying. And the spider has an added bonus of creating a 1/2 token upon dying that also has Reach. At a cost of four mana, Brood Weaver has its place within the MID Limited format.

Enchantment Aura’s are typically Draft chaff, a filler card with value. Howl of the Hunt breaks the mold in RG werewolf decks. The Enchantment is a combat trick due to having Flash, permanently pumping a creature +2/+2 for three mana. The creature also gains Vigilance. Should Howl of the Hunt get placed on a werewolf, it will untap it upon entering the battlefield.

Small creatures become threats with Howl of the Hunt and big creatures become lethal.

Burly Breaker is another five-drop werewolf that’s beefier than Tireless Hauler and has Ward. The human werewolf is a 6/5 during the day and an 8/7 at night. Burly Breaker has a Ward of one, which may have some impact in Limited, but most likely not.

The transformed side of Burly Breaker is Dire-Strain Demolisher, who has a Ward of three, making it harder to kill with a removal spell. And an 8/7 can easily end the game if it has Trample thanks to Untamed Pup.

Drafting in MID kicks off with the digital release that is scheduled to take place via Magic Online and MTG Arena on Sept.16. A global launch will take place on Sept. 24 and prerelease events (MID Limited Sealed) start on Sept. 17.

