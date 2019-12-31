Best 2019 Magic Pro League players

The first season of the Magic Pro League (MPL) has come to an end and it proved to be full of amazing plays from the best Magic: The Gathering players in the world.

The top 24 MPL players from the 2019 season earned a minimum of 100 Mythic Points, proving why they belonged in the Magic Pro League. But among those players, only 15 earned 115 Mythic Points or higher.

Here are the best 2019 MPL players, ranked in descending order, and based on Mythic Points earned from this past season.

15. William Jensen

Considered by many as one of the greats in Magic, William Jensen was the 2017 World Champion. The MTG Hall of Fame players has been around since the early days of Magic, and Jensen’s still got it.

Mythic Championship III: Top 26

Mythic Championship V: Top eight

Mythic Championship VII: Top 16

Throne of Eldraine split: First place (Ruby Division)

War of the Spark split: Second place (Ruby Division)

14. Shahar Shenhar

Tied with Jensen for Mythic Points earned in 2019, the two-time Magic World champion from Israel, Shahar Shenhar, finished in fourth place at Mythic Championship III. He also finished in the top-four of the Throne of Eldraine Pearl Division split. Shenhar has been the only player to win two World Championships in the history of Magic, and he did it back-to-back.

13. Ken Yukuhiro

Tied with Burchett in Mythic Points for the 2019 season, Ken Yukuhiro is known and respected for his unconventional plays. He placed in the top eight at Mythic Championship III and MCV in the 2019 MTG season. And Yukuhiro had two top-four finishes during the 2019 MPL Division splits.

Core Set 2020 split: Third place (Sapphire Division)

War of the Spark split: First place (Ruby Division)

Yukuhiro has won two Grand Prix tournaments in his career and has four top-eight Pro Tour finishes.

12. Autumn Burchett

Winner of the first Mythic Championship tabletop tournament in 2019, Autumn Burchett also recorded two top-four finishes in the MPL Division splits this past season.

Throne of Eldraine split: Second place (Ruby Division)

Core Set 2020 split: Second place (Pearl Division)

The two-time England National Champion began playing Magic in 2012 and has a 61 percent format win rate, with Standard being their most-played format.

11. Reid Duke

Inducted into the Magic: The Gathering Hall of Fame this past season, Reid Duke has placed in the top eight at a Pro Tour four times and has 23 top-eight Grand Prix finishes throughout his career. He also finished in the top four of every MPL split in 2019.

Throne of Eldraine split: Fourth place (Sapphire Division)

Core Set 2020 split: Second place (Ruby Division)

War of the Spark split: Third place (Ruby Division)

Duke also finished in the top four at Mythic Championship I, top 16 at the Mythic Invitational and had a top-16 finish at MCIV.

10. Brian Braun-Duin

Brian Braun-Duin, also known as BBD, was the 2016 Magic World Champion. Throughout the 2019 season, he finished in the top eight at Mythic Championship II, top 16 at MCVIII, and top 26 at MCIV. BBD also won the War of the Spark MPL Pearl Division split this past season.

9. Lee Shi Tian

Known as Magic’s Hong Kong champion, Lee Shi Tian finished in the top eight at Mythic Championship V and placed in the top 16 at MCIII. He also won the Core Set 2020 MPL Sapphire Division split in 2019. Tian is a Magic Hall of Fame player who has finished in the top eight at five Pro Tours and 10 Grand Prix tournaments throughout his career.

8. Jean-Emmanuel Depraz

Jean-Emmanuel Depraz, the second youngest MPL player during the 2019 season, earned himself a reputation during the 2018 Magic World Cup. And he continued his streak this past season with a second-place finish at Mythic Championship V.

Mythic Invitational: Top 16

Mythic Championship II: Top 26

Mythic Championship III: Top eight

Mythic Championship V: Second place

7. Brad Nelson

Finishing in second place at Mythic Championship III and MCVII, Brad Nelson had a solid 2019 MTG season. Known for being one of the top Standard format players in the world, Nelson also had two top-four finishes in the MPL Division splits.

War of the Spark split: First place (Emerald Division)

Throne of Eldraine split: Third place (Emerald Division)

The 2010 Player of the Year has finished in the top eight at three Pro Tours throughout his career and is a three-time Grand Prix champion.

6. Piotr Głogowski

Known as Kanister within the MTG community, Piotr Głogowski was the youngest MPL player in the 2019 season. But he won’t be next year, now that Chris Kvartek has joined the party. Kansister had several top finishes throughout the season in 2019. And he earned himself a Mythic Championship win at MCVIII.

Mythic Invitational: Second place

Mythic Championship I: Top 26

Mythic Championship VII: Champion

War of the Spark split: Second place (Sapphire Division)

Throne of Eldraine split: First place (Sapphire Division).

Kanister also earned himself a seat at the 2019 Magic World Championship, taking place in Feb. 2020, with his win at MCVII.

5. Paulo Vitor Damo da Rosa

Recently signed by Tempo Storm, Paulo Vitor Damo da Rosa has been playing professional Magic since 1996. And he doesn’t plan on stopping anytime soon.

Known as PVDDR, the MTG Hall of Fame player had a second-place finish at Mythic Championship VI and placed in the top eight at MCVII. He also finished twice in the top four during the MPL Division splits.

War of the Spark split: Third place (Sapphire Division)

Core Set 2020 split: Second place (Emerald Division)

Having ranked in the top four Mythic Point leaders in the MPL, the two-time Pro Tour winner and 2016-17 Player of the Year will also be competing in the upcoming Magic World Championship.

4. Márcio Carvalho

After losing to BBD at the Magic World Championship in 2016, Márcio Carvalho is returning to the 2019 Worlds after having a high-performing year.

Mythic Championship I: Ninth place

Mythic Championship III: Ninth place

Mythic Championship V: Top 26

Mythic Championship VI: Top 16

Mythic Championship VII: Top 16

Throne of Eldraine split: First place (Emerald Division)

Core Set 2020 split: Third place (Pearl Division)

Throughout Carvalho’s career, the Portuguese champion has six top eight Pro Tour finishes and is a three-time Grand Prix winner.

3. Seth Manfield

Seth Manfield may not have as many top finishes as other top-ranked MPL players this past season, but he performed well enough to earn Mythic Points at every 2019 Mythic Championship. He also finished in the top 16 at the Mythic Invitational, top 16 at MCV, and in the top eight at Mythic Championship VII. And he had two top-four MPL Division split finishes, too.

War of the Spark split: Second place (Emerald Division)

Core Set 2020 split: First place (Emerald Division)

Manfield is a Pro Tour, Grand Prix, and Magic World champion. And at the upcoming Worlds, the MTG Hall of Fame Pro will seek a second World Championship trophy.

2. Andrea Mengucc

Winner of the first Mythic Invitational played on MTG Arena, Andrea Mengucci finished in the top four twice at Mythic Championships this past season.

Mythic Championship I: Top 16

Mythic Championship III: Top 24

Mythic Championship V: Third place

Mythic Championship VII: Fourth place

Mythic Invitational: First place

Core Set 2020 split: Third place (Ruby Division).

Throne of Eldraine split: Third place (Pearl Division)

Mengucci is also attending the 2019 Magic World Championship, hoping to add the title of world champion to his accolades.

1. Javier Domingue

Defending 2018 Magic World Champion, Javier Dominguez, had a dominating year. He won Mythic Championship V and earned Mythic Points at every 2019 MC.

Mythic Championship II: Top eight

Mythic Championship V: Winner

Mythic Championship VII: Top four

War of the Spark split: Fourth place (Pearl Division)

Throne of Eldraine split: Third place (Ruby Division)

Dominguez returns to the Magic World Championship as the defending champion, hoping to reclaim the title. Only Shahar Shenhar has won Worlds twice, an accolade Dominguez would like to claim as well.