Tempo Storm levels up with the acquisition of MTG pro, PVDDR

Magic: The Gathering hall of famer Paulo Vitor Damo da Rosa, better known as PVDDR, has signed with Tempo Storm, the organization announced today.

Tempo Storm’s latest acquisition is a big step toward establishing itself in MTG. PVDDR is a four-time Brazillian national champion and is ranked first in career MTG earnings.

PVDDR is also a Magic Pro League player who’s locked in for the 2020 season, ranked seventh out of 32. His addition to Tempo Storm increases the organization’s MTG roster to six players.

PVDDR

Caleb “CalebD” Durward

Brittany “MTGNerdGirl” Hamilton

Wyatt Darby

Connagh “Merchant” Hawkins

Ali “Alieldrazi” Aintrazi

With Mythic Championship VII kicking off this weekend, PVDDR was searching for a team sponsor. Surprisingly, there are still a number of successful Magic pros who aren’t sponsored. PVDDR didn’t want to remain one of those players, though, and he’s excited about joining Tempo Storm.

“2019 was the year MTG made its introduction to the world of esports, and joining a huge esports team like Tempo Storm is the culmination of that for me,” PVDDR said. “I’m very excited to be part of a team that clearly knows and values the Magic professional scene, and I hope I can do my part to help Tempo solidify itself as the leading team for every single digital card game.”

Magic isn’t the only game PVDDR competes in, either. The Brazillian champ also plays League of Legends, Baldur’s Gate 2, Teamfight Tactics, and Final Fantasy VIII.

PVDDR finished second at the last Arena Mythic Championship. He’ll seek to earn an MC trophy this weekend at the seventh and final Mythic Championship of the 2019 season.