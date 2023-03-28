Are the MTG Arena March of the Machine pre-order bundles worth buying?

There are three bundles to choose from.

Wizards of the Coast is dropping three March of the Machine preorder bundles through Magic: The Gathering Arena, with each providing a different type of value.

Preorder bundles in MTG Arena previously offered players two options. The upcoming digital release of March of the Machine (MOM) set, scheduled to take place on April 18, offers three opinions. Players can choose one or all three of the Pack, Play, or Pass bundles.

Preorder sales for the MOM bundles go on sale starting March 28 and are available up to the April 18 update.

What’s in the MTG Arena MOM preorder bundles?

Image via WotC

Each of the MTG Arena March of the Machine preorder bundles offers something specific to the player base.

The Pack bundle, for example, offers an abundance of booster packs. This type of bundle is great for players who are planning to build decks and climb the Standard Ranked ladder.

The Play bundle, on the other hand, offers players tokens to compete in MOM Limited events, along with Play-In points. This type of bundle is packed with value for players who enjoy the Limited format and other organized play events.

Chandra Pack MTG Arena Bundle

Priced at $49.99, players are getting 50 MOM booster packs and five Golden packs. Players who prioritize cracking packs and getting wildcards will want to purchase the Chandra Pack Bundle.

50 MOM booster packs

Five Golden packs

One Chandra, Hope’s Beacon Depth card

One Chandra, Hope’s Beacon Depth card style

One Chandra, Hope’s Beacon Depth card sleeve

Wrenn Play MTG Arena bundle

The Play bundle is priced at $24.99, which is a solid deal for players who enjoy both Limited formats. Players who prefer only MTG Arena Draft events and don’t use the Play-In points won’t benefit the same and might consider passing. The option of getting an Fblthp pet through the MOM Play bundle makes it slightly more enticing, though.

Two Player Draft tokens

One Sealed token

Five Play-In points

One Wrenn and Realmbreaker card

One Wrenn and Realmbreaker card style

One Wrenn and Realmbreaker card sleeve

One Fblthp pet

Elspeth Pass MTG Arena bundle

New to the MTG Arena preorder bundles during the 2022-2023 Magic season is the Pass bundle. This bundle provides players with Mastery Pass at a slightly discounted rate of $14.99.

Any player wanting the upgraded battle pass for the MOM set will get their monies worth out of the Pass bundle.