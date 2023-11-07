All MTG Lost Caverns of Ixalan cards worth money: Early price projections

The release of Lost Caverns of Ixalan featured a normal amount of variants, with Neon Ink being the ultimate chase, while adding Universes Beyond Jurassic World and Special Guest Magic: The Gathering cards that are all worth money as singles.

Chase cards in Lost Caverns of Ixalan (LCI) range from Neon Ink variants of Mana Crypt and Cavern of Souls to Jurassic World and Special Guest cards. Early preorder projection prices of LCI chase cards aren’t outrageous, with most valued at around $20 to $50. Neon Ink variants are expected to be priced much higher as collectors and players have less than a one percent chance of pulling them from an LCI collector booster pack.

From Dinosaurs to MTG reprints and everything in between, here are the most expensive cards within the Lost Caverns of Ixalan set. Card prices are based on market averages from MTGGoldfish and TCGPlayer.

Neon Ink Mana Crypt and Cavern of Souls prices

Mana Crypt | Image via WotC Cavern of Souls | Image via WotC

The Neon Ink variants of Mana Crypt and Cavern of Souls are expected to become the most valuable cards within the LCI set. There are six color variants for each Neon Ink card, with less than a one percent chance of getting pulled from a collector booster pack. At time of writing, no Neon Ink cards have been pulled and prices on the secondary market are unknown.

Most expensive Jurassic World card prices

Indominus Rex, Alpha | Image via WotC Jurassic Park | Image via WotC

WotC included a total of 26 Universes Beyond Jurassic World cards in the LCI set. On 19 of the non-Standard-legal cards, there’s a special emblem. Prices are subject to change leading up to the official launch on Nov. 17. Prices at time of writing are estimates as only a few cards have been pulled leading up to prerelease events that start on Nov. 10.

Indominus Rex Alpha borderless: Around $28 for normal, and foil is around $45

Around $28 for normal, and foil is around $45 Savage Order borderless : Around $28 for normal, and foil is around $50

: Around $28 for normal, and foil is around $50 Cresting Mosasaurus borderless : Around $28 for normal, and foil is around $45

: Around $28 for normal, and foil is around $45 Hunting Velociraptor borderless : Around $28 for normal, and foil is around $50

: Around $28 for normal, and foil is around $50 Indoraptor, the Perfect Hybrid borderless : Around $22 for normal, and foil is around $35

: Around $22 for normal, and foil is around $35 Spitting Dilophosaurus borderless : Around $20 for normal, and foil is around $35

: Around $20 for normal, and foil is around $35 Blue, Loyal Raptor borderless : Around $20 for normal, and foil is around $40

: Around $20 for normal, and foil is around $40 Welcome to//Jurassic Park: Around $18 for normal, and foil is around $30

Most expensive Lost Caverns of Ixalan card prices

New cards are making waves on the secondary market from the LCI set too, featuring Gods, Dinosaurs, and Vampire Demons. Prices at time of writing are estimates leading up to prerelease events that start on Nov. 10 and are subject to change daily. Updates will take place after prerelease and the digital launch of LCI on Nov. 14.

Ojer Taq, Deepest Foundation

Ojer Taq, Deepest Foundation Showcase | Image via WotC

Of the five Gods showcased in the LCI set, Ojer Taq, Deepest Foundation might see the most play, especially in the Commander format. The Mythic Rare double-face MTG card creates three times the number of tokens that were formed that turn, slotting the Legendary in as a solid top-end finisher within go-wide and token builds.

Showcase foil: Around $40

Normal: Around $30

Chimil, the Inner Sun

Chimil, the Inner Sun Borderless | Image via WotC

Chimil, the Inner Sun prevents spells you control from getting countered. The Legendary Artifact will likely see play in multiple Magic formats and uses the new mechanic Discover.

Borderless foil: Around $60

Borderless non-foil: Around $50

Foil: Around $30

Normal: Around $30

Ghalta, Stampede Tyrant

Ghalta, Stampede Tyrant borderless| Image via WotC

Big dinosaurs are a staple on the plane of Ixalan, with LCI featuring Ghalta, Stampede Tyrant. The Elder Dinosaur drops creature cards onto the battlefield for free upon ETB and has 12/12 stats and Trample.

Borderless foil: Around $40

Borderless non-foil: Around $30

Normal: Around $25

The Ancient One

The Ancient One Showcase | Image via WotC

The Ancient One uses the new MTG mechanic Descend. The Mythic Rare Spirit God is a two-drop 8/8 that can’t attack or block unless there are eight or more permanents in the graveyard. It’s in Dimir colors, which is interesting and may affect The Ancient One’s playability.

Showcase foil: Around $25

Normal: Around $15

The Skullspore Nexus

The Skullspore Nexus Borderless | Image via WotC

The Skullspore Nexus is slotting into stompy MTG decks. The Legendary Artifact has a cost reduction of the greatest power among creatures you control. The Skullspore Nexus also creates powerful tokens when a non-token creature perishes. And it even has an activated ability that doubles a creature’s power until the end of turn.

Borderless foil: Around $30

Foil: Around $20

Normal: Around $17

Bonehoard Dracosaur

Bonehoard Dracosaur Borderless | Image via WotC

Bonehoard Dracosaur mashes the creature types Dinosaur and Dragon together in LCI. The Mythic Rare has Flying and First Strike on a 5/5 body with a cost of 3RR. The dragon dinosaur also provides card advantage and creates tokens. Players can expect to see Bonehoard Dracosaur get played in a variety of MTG formats.

Borderless foil: Around $22

Normal: Around $17

Bloodletter of Aclazotz

Bloodletter of Aclazotz Borderless | Image via WotC

Mono-Black decks have a new Vampire Demon through the LCI card Bloodletter of Aclazotz. The four-drop has a 2/4 body with Flying and slots nicely into Aristocrat decks that consistently ping an opponent’s life total.

Borderless foil: Around $50

Borderless non-foil: Around $20

Foil: Around $20

Normal: Around $16

Most expensive LCI Special Guest card prices

Ghalta, Primal Hunger | Image via WotC Breeches, Brazen Plunder | Image via WotC

The LCI Special Guest cards showcase MTG reprints with new art and a borderless frame treatment. Due to a lack of pulls before launch, prices are an estimate and are likely to change.

Ghalta, Primal Hunger borderless : Around $50

: Around $50 Malcolm, Keen-Eyed Navigator borderless : Around $50

: Around $50 Breeches, Brazen Plunder borderless : Around $50

: Around $50 Lord Windgrace borderless : Around $45

: Around $45 Carnage Tyrant borderless: Around $35

All Lost Caverns of Ixalan cards and additions like Jurassic World and Special Guest cards will get price updates after the prerelease events that start on Nov. 10.