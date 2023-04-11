All MTG Commander Enchant planeswalker Talent card tier list

Lilana’s Talent Teferi’s Talent Elspeth’s Talent Rowan’s Talent Vivien’s Talent

Wizards of the Coast has created the first-ever Magic: The Gathering cycle of enchant planeswalker cards within the March of the Machine Commander cards.

The release of the March of the Machine (MOM) set will add a total of five enchant planeswalkers cards to the Commander format. Each Talent in the cycle adds a Loyalty ability to the planeswalker it enchants while also having its own ability listed last on the card. The five Talent enchant planeswalkers cards have a rarity of Rare and are found within the MOM set booster packs.

All Commander enchant planeswalker Talent cards from MOM, ranked

There are a total of five enchant planeswalker Talent cards in the MOM set designed to get played in Commander and Eternal formats. Each Talent has a famous planeswalker in its name that typically represents the color of that Enchantment Aura.

Elspeth’s Talent: 2WW

Teferi’s Talent: 3UU

Liliana’s Talent: BB

Rowan’t Talent: 2RR

Vivien’s Talent: 1GG

Of the five, Liliana’s Talent has the potential to be the strongest within the MTG Commander cycle. The base cost of two Black mana is cheap, and the Talent’s passive ability to destroy any creature that deals damage to an Enchanted planeswalker is value town for only two mana. Liliana’s Talent also has the added bonus of creating a minus-eight Loyalty ability that can return all creature cards from all graveyards onto the battlefield under your control.

Teferi’s Talent is likely the second strongest within the MTG Commander cycle but is also the most expensive, costing 3UU to cast. The Enchantment slots right into Control decks that are spell-heavy, contain several planeswalkers, and support card draw.

Tied for third are the Talents of Elspeth and Rowan. Both of these enchants planeswalker cards have the same total casting cost while containing abilities and actions that support the color they are in. The color White, for example, is known for creating tokens and then pumping those tokens with power and defense until the end of a turn, which is exactly what Elspeth’s Talent provides.

The color Red is known for aggressive gameplay while also synergizing with spell-heavy builds. Rowan’s Talent synergizes with both styles of gameplay, providing players with value and flexibility at a cost of only four mana.

Last on the list is Vivien’s Talent. The Enchantment has a decent casting cost of 1GG that adds a Loyalty counter to a planeswalker any time a non-token creature enters the battlefield under your control. The abilities offered through Vivien’s Talent are fine, but not special or broken. The Enchantment is a solid card and shouldn’t get overlooked for being the weakest in the MOM Commander Talent cycle.