All MTG Commander cards in March of the Machine set booster packs

Wizards of the Coast has added eight Magic: The Gathering Commander cards to set booster packs for the March of the Machine set.

A cycle of Commander cards has been added to the March of the Machine (MOM) set booster packs, featuring one Enchantment Aura in each MTG color that enchants a planeswalker. A large focus was applied to legendary creatures in the MOM set, and the future of many planeswalkers hangs in limbo following the events that have taken place since Dominaria United. The planeswalker Talent cycle breathes power and flavor back into planeswalkers, enchanting them with an additional loyalty and passive ability.

In conjunction with the cycle of five planeswalker Talent Enchantments, players cracking open MOM set booster packs may also find three other Commander cards. One has the classic WUBRG casting cost while the other two support themes and synergies within their mana cost color.

All Commander cards found only in MOM set booster packs

Each of the eight MTG Commander cards slotted into MOM set booster packs has a regular version. Players can also find these Commander cards in collector booster packs, showcasing an extended art frame.

From demons and angels to a new MTG cycle designed for Commander play, here are the eight Commander cards found within March of the Machine set booster packs.

Begin the Invasion

Packed with flavor, Begin the Invasion is a cute Commander card that may grow stronger over time. Battle cards in the MOM set all have one sub-type—Siege. But the MTG design team is open to experimenting with Battles in future sets, featuring a different sub-type. Begin the Invasion isn’t a powerhouse, yet, but it’s a fun Sorcery spell to test out in WUBRG Commander decks.

Firemane Commando

Any creature in the color White that can draw cards has potential. Fireman Commando is a four-drop angel that draws a card whenever you attack with two or more creatures, slotting right into aggressive RW builds. And the soldier also draws a card whenever an opponent attacks with two or more creatures.

Firemane Commando also has the keyword Flying and 4/3 stats, which is a good rate for a four-cost Rare non-legendary creature.

Infernal Sovereign

Similar to Firemane Commando boosting the color White within the Commander format, so does Infernal Sovereign add value to the color Black. The six-cost demon also draws cards but in a different way. First, you skip your draw step. But then whenever you play a land card or cast a spell, draw a card and lose one life.

Losing life isn’t the worst thing in Commander and there’s an abundance of Lifegain to be found in the MTG colors White and Black.

Elspeth’s Talent

Elspeth’s Talent enchants a planeswalker with a plus-one loyalty ability that creates three 1/1 white soldier creature tokens. The cost to cast the Enchantment is 2WW and it has a passive that gives all creatures you control Vigilance and +2/+2 until the end of the turn when the player activates a loyalty ability on the enchanted planeswalker.

The flavor of Elspeth’s Talent is spot on and the abilities provided through the Enchantment are solid within creature-heavy go-wide aggressive Commander builds.

Teferi’s Talent

Scoring another flavor win is Tefer’s Talent, a 3UU Enchantment that enchants a planeswalker with an ultimate minus-12 loyalty ability. The ultimate from Teferi’s Talent creates an emblem that lets its controller activate the loyalty abilities of any planeswalkers they control on any player’s turn.

And in true Teferi style, the Aura Enchantment draws puts a loyalty counter on the enchanted planeswalkers each time you draw a card.

Lilana’s Talent

The power of Liliana returns through her Talent, enchanting a planeswalker with an ultimate that will likely have graveyard Commander players gushing. Liliana’s Talent enchants a minus-eight loyalty ability that puts all creature cards from all graveyards onto the battlefield under your control. And it destroys any creature that deals damage to the enchanted planeswalker. All for only two Black mana.

The flavor of the MOM Commander card is once again on point and Liliana’s Talent might be one of the strongest Enchantments within the cycle.

Rowan’s Talent

Slotting right into any type of Commander deck that plays Red is Rowan’s Talent. The four-drop Enchantment Aura enchants a planeswalker with a plus-one loyalty ability that gives a target creature +2/+0, First Strike, and Trample until the end of the turn. The loyalty ability strengthens board presence while the passive ability copies a loyalty ability from the enchanted planeswalker, providing new targets if needed.

Copying loyalty abilities of the enchanted planeswalker is strong, but not overly powerful. And Rowan’s Talent isn’t overly expensive to cast at 2RR.

Vivien’s Talent

Creature-heavy Commander decks that play Green now have a splash of Vivien, even if she isn’t featured as a planeswalker in the build. Vivien’s Talent is a 1GG Enchantment that enchants the planeswalker with a plus-one loyalty ability that tutors a land or creature from the top four cards of your library.

It’s a solid Green ability that works well within the Commander format. Vivien’s Talent also has a passive that adds a loyalty counter to the enchanted planeswalker whenever a non-token creature enters the battlefield. And there isn’t a limit to the number of loyalty counters that can get added per turn.