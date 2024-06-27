All MTG Bloomburrow token set contents and how to get it

A new Magic: The Gathering collectors token set is dropping with the launch of Bloomburrow through Beadle & Grimm’s. Here’s what the affordable set includes and how to purchase it when it becomes available.

Recommended Videos

What is the MTG Bloomburrow token set?

The metal case holds all your contents. Image via Beadle & Grimm’s

The new Bloomburrow token set by Beadle & Grimm’s is a collectible heavy-duty set for tabletop gameplay. It was first previewed during March on Twitter and is slated to become available closer to the release of the fall MTG set, Bloomburrow.

Animals on a new Multiverse plane are featured in the upcoming MTG Standard-legal set. Much like the Wilds of Eldraine token set, which I loved using during WOE Prerelease events, the new set will contain aluminum tokens, a metal life counter, custom dice, and metal counters that play off the set’s animal themes.

What is in a Beadle & Grimm’s Bloomburrow token set?

Contents for the Bloomburrow token set aren’t confirmed at time of writing and may change when the product becomes available for purchase. Here are all the contents we know of so far.

A metal tin featuring art from the Bloomburrow set to hold all contents

A metal life counter from one to 40 with a Bloomburrow theme

Five metal +1 counters in the shape of Bloomburrow set symbol

Three 1/1 metal counters in the shape of fish

One d20 die with the Bloomburrow set symbol on it

Two d10 dice

Three d6 dice

Seven aluminum token cards

How much does the MTG Bloomburrow token set cost?

Based on the price of the WOE token set, the Bloomburrow token collectible tin should cost $40. It’s not listed yet, so the price may change.

When does the Beadle & Grimm’s MTG Bloomburrow token set drop?

The MTG Bloomburrow tokens set should become available on the Beadle & Grimm’s website during July since Prerelease events begin on July 26. And many players, including myself, will want the collectible token set to use during Sealed and Draft events.

We will update the availability and price of the Beadle & Grimm’s MTG Bloomburrow token tin set once more information becomes available.

Dot Esports is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy