Image Credit: Bethesda
Forgot password
Enter the email address you used when you joined and we'll send you instructions to reset your password.
If you used Apple or Google to create your account, this process will create a password for your existing account.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Reset password instructions sent. If you have an account with us, you will receive an email within a few minutes.
Something went wrong. Try again or contact support if the problem persists.
Have an ad free account?
Frog royalty sitting on leaf water throne in Bloomburrow MTG set
Image via WotC
Category:
MTG
TCG

All MTG Bloomburrow token set contents and how to get it

Beadle & Grimm's have done it again.
Image of Danny Forster
Danny Forster
|
Published: Jun 27, 2024 01:35 pm

A new Magic: The Gathering collectors token set is dropping with the launch of Bloomburrow through Beadle & Grimm’s. Here’s what the affordable set includes and how to purchase it when it becomes available. 

Recommended Videos

What is the MTG Bloomburrow token set?

Contents of the Beadle & Grimm's Bloomburrrow token set
The metal case holds all your contents. Image via Beadle & Grimm’s

The new Bloomburrow token set by Beadle & Grimm’s is a collectible heavy-duty set for tabletop gameplay. It was first previewed during March on Twitter and is slated to become available closer to the release of the fall MTG set, Bloomburrow

Animals on a new Multiverse plane are featured in the upcoming MTG Standard-legal set. Much like the Wilds of Eldraine token set, which I loved using during WOE Prerelease events, the new set will contain aluminum tokens, a metal life counter, custom dice, and metal counters that play off the set’s animal themes.

What is in a Beadle & Grimm’s Bloomburrow token set?

Contents for the Bloomburrow token set aren’t confirmed at time of writing and may change when the product becomes available for purchase. Here are all the contents we know of so far.

  • A metal tin featuring art from the Bloomburrow set to hold all contents
  • A metal life counter from one to 40 with a Bloomburrow theme
  • Five metal +1 counters in the shape of Bloomburrow set symbol
  • Three 1/1 metal counters in the shape of fish
  • One d20 die with the Bloomburrow set symbol on it
  • Two d10 dice
  • Three d6 dice
  • Seven aluminum token cards

How much does the MTG Bloomburrow token set cost?

Based on the price of the WOE token set, the Bloomburrow token collectible tin should cost $40. It’s not listed yet, so the price may change.

When does the Beadle & Grimm’s MTG Bloomburrow token set drop?

The MTG Bloomburrow tokens set should become available on the Beadle & Grimm’s website during July since Prerelease events begin on July 26. And many players, including myself, will want the collectible token set to use during Sealed and Draft events. 

We will update the availability and price of the Beadle & Grimm’s MTG Bloomburrow token tin set once more information becomes available. 

Dot Esports is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy
related content
Related Content
Author
Image of Danny Forster
Danny Forster
Danny has been writing for Dot Esports for over five years, first as a freelancer and now as a staff writer. He is the lead beat writer for Magic: The Gathering and Teamfight Tactics. Danny is also a solid Monopoly GO player, having beaten every main event without spending a dime. When Danny isn't writing or gaming, he's chilling by the water in Spacecoast Florida with his family and friends. He's always got a tan, because touching grass is important, and loves playing strategic digital and tabletop games. Past outlets Danny has written for include TheGamer and ScreenRant.
twitter facebook linkedin