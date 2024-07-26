Image Credit: Bethesda
Lizard casting magic spell through Bloomburrow MTG Set
Image via WotC
All MTG Bloomburrow cards worth money

Here are the best chase cards in Bloomburrow.
Image of Danny Forster
Danny Forster
|

Published: Jul 26, 2024 02:14 pm

Cracking Magic: The Gathering Collector booster packs for Bloomburrow can lead to the acquisition of many cards and their variants that are worth serious money on the secondary market.

Heading into Bloomburrow Prerelease weekend, cards from the MTG set are starting to settle into an average market price. Card prices are subject to change daily, but they typically don’t drop or rise more than a dollar or two unless a major shift in the market takes place. Some cards, especially raised foil borderless anime variants, also don’t have an average market price at time of writing. I will update all Bloomburrow cards worth money after the global launch on Aug. 2.

Many of the most expensive Bloomburrow cards are the borderless anime variants as they were the ultimate chase card for the Standard-legal MTG set. This is especially true of Commander Precon face commanders with the borderless anime treatment in Japanese. At time of writing, Ms. Bumbleflower is worth around $160, while Bellow, Bard of the Brambles and Zinnia, Valley’s Voice are worth around $300.

What are the most expensive MTG Commander Bloomburrow cards?

Raccoon spells being cast in Bloomburrow MTG set
Don’t sleep on Commander cards worth money. Image via WotC

Borderless MTG Planeswalkers imagined as critters are the top-priced Bloomburrow cards heading into Prerelease weekend. Other standouts are reprints like The Gitrog Monster with a foil price of around $18 and Luminous Broodmoth with a foil price of around $19.

  • Jace, the Mind Sculptor #75 borderless: Priced at around $45 foil and $20 non-foil
  • Liliana of the Dark Realms #78 borderless: Priced at around $45 foil and $20 non-foil
  • Marrow-Gnawer #79 borderless: Priced around $25 foil and $20 non-foil
  • Chatterfang, Squirrel General #82 borderless: Priced around $25 foil and $20 non-foil

What are the most expensive MTG Bloomburrow main deck cards?

Treees that make up Three Tree City in Blommburrow MTG set
No matter the season, the Three Tree City MTG card is worth the money. Image via WtoC

Sitting at the top is the Legendary Lizard Gev, Scaled Scorch, with its anime borderless foil version (#349) worth around $215. Not including MTG anime variants, the top-priced cards from the Bloomburrow set at time of writing are Three Tree City and Maha, it’s Feathers Night.

Three Tree City Bloomburrow card prices

The Three Tree City card in Bloomburrow is not only coveted for its power level but also because the card has four foil seasons of art. And all of them are worth money.

  • #340 Winter foil: Around $58 with non-foil priced at around $40
  • #338 Summer foil: Around $50 with non-foil priced at around $38
  • #339 Autumn foil: Around $55 and non-foil priced at around $40
  • #337 Spring foil: Around $45 with non-foil priced at around $34
  • #260 main deck Three Tree City: Priced at around $35 with non-foil at $30

Maha, it’s Feathers Night Bloomburrow card prices

  • Showcase foil $289: Around $30
  • Showcase non-foil #289: Around $20
  • Main deck #100: Around $20

Lumra, Bellow of the Woods Bloomburrow card prices

  • Borderless anime raised foil #343: Around $200
  • Borderless foil #342: Around $65
  • Borderless non-foil #342: Around $47
  • Showcase foil #293: Around $40
  • Showcase non-foil #293: Around $15
  • Main deck #183: Around $13

The Infamous Cruelclaw Bloomburrow card prices

  • Showcase foil #334: Around $45
  • Showcase non-foil #334: Around $18
  • Main deck #219: Around $40
  • Main deck #219 non-foil: Around 20

Ygra, Eater of All Bloomburrow card prices

  • Showcase foil #294: Around $50
  • Showcase non-foil #294: Around $12
  • Main deck foil #241: Around $30
  • Main deck non-foil #241: Around $14

Top individual Bloomburrow card price variants

Rabbit leading other rabbits to battle in Bloomburrow MTG set
Sleeve up an anime-raised foil right away. Image via WotC
  • Mabel, Heir to Cragflame borderless anime raised foil #351: Around $85
  • Baylen, the Haymaker borderless anime #345: Around $95
  • Camellia, the Seedmiser borderless anime raised foil #346: Around $85
  • Dragonhawk, Fate’s Tempest borderless #291: Around $30
  • Glarb. Calamity’s Augur Showcase foil #331: Around $25
