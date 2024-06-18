Forgot password
Enter the email address you used when you joined and we'll send you instructions to reset your password.
If you used Apple or Google to create your account, this process will create a password for your existing account.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Reset password instructions sent. If you have an account with us, you will receive an email within a few minutes.
Something went wrong. Try again or contact support if the problem persists.
Have an ad free account?
Abstergo Entertainment in MTG Assassin's Creed Universes Beyond set
Image via WotC
Category:
MTG
TCG

All MTG Assassin’s Creed Collector booster contents and pull rates

Get all the card treatments.
Image of Danny Forster
Danny Forster
|
Published: Jun 18, 2024 01:01 pm

Collector booster Assassin’s Creed packs within the Universes Beyond set contain more cards than a Beyond booster pack with a chance to pull five high-rarity Magic: The Gathering cards. Here’s a breakdown of every slot and the pull chances when cracking packs.

Recommended Videos

What’s in an MTG Assassin’s Creed Collector booster?

Lydia Frye holding multiple weapons in MTG Assassin's Creed Universes Beyond set
Pull up to five Rare and/or Mythic Rare cards. Image via WotC

The contents of an Assassin’s Creed (ACR) Collector booster are more than a Beyond booster but less than a standard MTG Collector booster pack. There are nine slots and a total of 11 cards within a pack, including the token.

Collector booster ACR slot one content and pull rates

  • Three traditional foil Uncommon rarity cards

Collector booster ACR slot two content and pull rates

  • A traditional foil Showcase Memory Corridor Uncommon rarity card

Collector booster ACR slot three content and pull rates

  • A foil-etched Uncommon rarity card

Collector booster ACR slot four content and pull rates

  • A traditional foil full-art Basic land
    • 86.4 percent chance of pulling one of 10 foil full-art Basic lands
  • A borderless Assassin’s Creed scene card
    • 12.36 percent chance of one of five foil borderless scene Rare cards
    • 1.24 percent chance of a foil borderless scene Mythic Rare card

Collector booster slot ACR five content and pull rates

  • A traditional foil Rare or Mythic Rare Assassin’s Creed card
    • 82.05 percent chance of a foil Rare card
    • 17.95 percent chance of a foil Mythic Rare card

Collector booster slot ACR six content and pull rates

  • A non-foil extended art Rare or Mythic Rare Assassin’s Creed card
    • 97 percent chance of a non-foil extended art Rare card
    • Three percent chance of a non-foil extended art Mythic Rare card

Collector booster slot ACR seven content and pull rates

  • A traditional foil Rare or Mythic Rare card with either an alternate frame, extended art, or borderless treatment.
    • One of four double-rainbow foil serialized Assassin’s Creed cards (only 500 printings of each card)
    • 39.62 percent chance of one of 16 foil extended art Rare cards
    • 34.67 percent chance of one of 14 foil Showcase Memory Corridor Rare cards
    • 9.91 percent chance of one of eight foil borderless Mythic Rare cards
    • 6.19 percent chance of one of five foil Showcase Memory Corridor Mythic Rare cards
    • 4.95 percent chance of one of two foil borderless Rare cards
    • 3.25 percent chance of one of five textured foil Showcase Corridor Mythic Rare cards
    • 1.24 percent chance of a foil extended art Mythic Rare card

Collector booster ACR slot eight content and pull rates

  • A foil etched Rare or Mythic Rare Assassin’s Creed card
    • 82.05 percent chance of a foil-etched Rare card
    • 17.95 percent chance of a foil-etched Mythic Rare card

Collector booster ACR slot nine content and pull rates

  • A traditional foil double-sided token

Are MTG Assassin’s Creed Collector booster packs worth buying?

Before the full run of Assassin’s Creed spoilers, it’s difficult to say if the price of the Universes Beyond MTG Collector booster packs is worth the value. Having the chance to pull a serialized card increases the overall preorder value and I like that we can pull up to five Rare and/or Mythic Rare cards here too.

Purchasing a Collector booster pack is always a gamble on value but satisfies the need for cards with various treatments. If you’re seeking cards to play with rather than collect, I recommend an Assassin’s Creed Beyond booster instead.

Dot Esports is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy
related content
Related Content
Author
Image of Danny Forster
Danny Forster
Danny has been writing for Dot Esports for over five years, first as a freelancer and now as a staff writer. He is the lead beat writer for Magic: The Gathering and Teamfight Tactics. Danny is also a solid Monopoly GO player, having beaten every main event without spending a dime. When Danny isn't writing or gaming, he's chilling by the water in Spacecoast Florida with his family and friends. He's always got a tan, because touching grass is important, and loves playing strategic digital and tabletop games. Past outlets Danny has written for include TheGamer and ScreenRant.
twitter facebook linkedin