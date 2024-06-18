All MTG Assassin’s Creed Collector booster contents and pull rates

Collector booster Assassin’s Creed packs within the Universes Beyond set contain more cards than a Beyond booster pack with a chance to pull five high-rarity Magic: The Gathering cards. Here’s a breakdown of every slot and the pull chances when cracking packs.

Recommended Videos

What’s in an MTG Assassin’s Creed Collector booster?

Pull up to five Rare and/or Mythic Rare cards. Image via WotC

The contents of an Assassin’s Creed (ACR) Collector booster are more than a Beyond booster but less than a standard MTG Collector booster pack. There are nine slots and a total of 11 cards within a pack, including the token.

Collector booster ACR slot one content and pull rates

Three traditional foil Uncommon rarity cards

Collector booster ACR slot two content and pull rates

A traditional foil Showcase Memory Corridor Uncommon rarity card

Collector booster ACR slot three content and pull rates

A foil-etched Uncommon rarity card

Collector booster ACR slot four content and pull rates

A traditional foil full-art Basic land 86.4 percent chance of pulling one of 10 foil full-art Basic lands

A borderless Assassin’s Creed scene card 12.36 percent chance of one of five foil borderless scene Rare cards 1.24 percent chance of a foil borderless scene Mythic Rare card



Collector booster slot ACR five content and pull rates

A traditional foil Rare or Mythic Rare Assassin’s Creed card 82.05 percent chance of a foil Rare card 17.95 percent chance of a foil Mythic Rare card



Collector booster slot ACR six content and pull rates

A non-foil extended art Rare or Mythic Rare Assassin’s Creed card 97 percent chance of a non-foil extended art Rare card Three percent chance of a non-foil extended art Mythic Rare card



Collector booster slot ACR seven content and pull rates

A traditional foil Rare or Mythic Rare card with either an alternate frame, extended art, or borderless treatment. One of four double-rainbow foil serialized Assassin’s Creed cards (only 500 printings of each card) 39.62 percent chance of one of 16 foil extended art Rare cards 34.67 percent chance of one of 14 foil Showcase Memory Corridor Rare cards 9.91 percent chance of one of eight foil borderless Mythic Rare cards 6.19 percent chance of one of five foil Showcase Memory Corridor Mythic Rare cards 4.95 percent chance of one of two foil borderless Rare cards 3.25 percent chance of one of five textured foil Showcase Corridor Mythic Rare cards 1.24 percent chance of a foil extended art Mythic Rare card



Collector booster ACR slot eight content and pull rates

A foil etched Rare or Mythic Rare Assassin’s Creed card 82.05 percent chance of a foil-etched Rare card 17.95 percent chance of a foil-etched Mythic Rare card



Collector booster ACR slot nine content and pull rates

A traditional foil double-sided token

Are MTG Assassin’s Creed Collector booster packs worth buying?

Before the full run of Assassin’s Creed spoilers, it’s difficult to say if the price of the Universes Beyond MTG Collector booster packs is worth the value. Having the chance to pull a serialized card increases the overall preorder value and I like that we can pull up to five Rare and/or Mythic Rare cards here too.

Purchasing a Collector booster pack is always a gamble on value but satisfies the need for cards with various treatments. If you’re seeking cards to play with rather than collect, I recommend an Assassin’s Creed Beyond booster instead.

Dot Esports is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy