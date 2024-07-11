All MTG Arena Bloomburrow Mastery Pass rewards

The newest Magic: The Gathering Bloomburrow set is dropping into MTG Arena, with a Mastery Pass featuring 60 levels, gems, gold, and a new Mastery Emporium. Here’s a breakdown of the rewards you can earn.

What rewards are in the MTG Arena Bloomburrow Mastery Pass?

The MTG Bloomburrow Mastery Pass on MTG Arena contains 60 levels of rewards. You can earn a total of 20 card packs, along with eight card sleeves, gold, gems, and card styles.

MTG Arena product Bloomburrow rewards Booster packs 20 in total: Four Bloomburrow, four Outlaws of Thunder Junction, four Murders at Karlov Manor, four The Lost Caverns of Ixalan, and four Wilds of Eldraine booster packs Individual Card Rewards (ICR) 10 Bloomburrow Mythic Rare IRCs. After level 60, one Uncommon IRC for each additional level unlocked Main card sleeves Three card sleeve rewards: Otter Offspring, Dawn’s Truce (exquisite sleeve), and Renewal (2024 sleeve) Card styles 15 Common, 10 Uncommon, and 32 Mastery Orbs Event tokens One Draft token for Premier or Traditional Draft Gold 4,000 Gems 1,200 Compainions Companions Avatar Hugs Avatar

What is the MTG Arena Mastery Emporium?

Use Mastery Orbs to get the cosmetics you want. Image via WotC

The Mastery Emporium within Bloomburrow is an alternative version of the previous Mastery Tree. Instead of only card sleeves or card styles on a tree you pick in a specific order, you can now use Mastery Orbs to unlock any reward. Some rewards cost one Mastery Orb while others cost two.

Here are all the Mastery Emporium rewards in MTG Arena, according to WotC.

Mastery Emporium rewards costing two Mastery Orbs

Elspeth, Sun’s Champion Valley sleeve

Jace, the Mind Sculptor Valley sleeve

Liliana, Dreadhorde General Valley sleeve

Domri, Anarch of Bolas Valley sleeve

Nissa, Who Shakes the World Valley sleeve

Four Sorin Markov cards

Mastery Emporium rewards costing one Mastery Orb

Season of the Burrow card style

Season of Weaving card style

Season of Loss card style

Season of the Bold card style

Season of Gathering card style

Essence Channeler card style

Azure Beastbinder card style

Osteomancer Adept card style

Hearthborn Battler card style

Keen-Eyed Curator card style

Valley Questcaller card style

Valley Floodcaller card style

Valley Rotcaller card style

Valley Flamecaller card style

Valley Mightcaller card style

Lupinflower Village card style

Lilypad Village card style

Mudflat Village card style

Rockface Village card style

Oakhollow Village card style

Lifecreed Duo card style

Lightshell Duo card style

Glidedive Duo card style

Kindlespark Duo card style

Bakersbane Duo card style

Is the MTG Arena Bloomburrow Mastery Pass free?

The MTG Arena Bloomburrow Mastery Pass is not free, costing 3,400 gems. But there is a free-to-play pass called Set Mastery. The rewards in the Set Mastery are located throughout the 60 Mastery Pass levels but are free for everyone. Here is what you can unlock as a free-to-play player through the Set Mastery in MTG Arena.

24 Bloomburrow booster packs

Five Mastery Orbs

When is the MTG Arena Bloomburrow Mastery Pass available?

The MTG Arena Mastery Pass for Bloomburrow will be available for purchase when the new Standard-legal set launches digitally on July 30. But you don’t have to purchase it right away. Progression is through XP earned from daily wins and quests. The Mastery Pass can be purchased at any time throughout the Bloomburrow season, so if you don’t earn enough XP, you have options.

