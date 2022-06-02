All MTG Alchemy: New Capenna spellbook cards

Alchemy: New Capenna is the supplementary Magic: Arena exclusive set bringing 30 new digital-only cards to the game’s live eternal formats.
Each card will be legal in Alchemy, Historic, and Historic Brawl on Arena. These formats include digital-only cards and are affected by Arena card rebalancing. Alchemy: New Capenna mixes many of the themes and mechanics introduced in Streets of New Capenna with established digital mechanics like Perpetual, Seek, and Conjure.
The set includes five cards that draft from a spellbook. When players draft, they are presented with three random cards from a curated list of thematically similar cards to choose from. The chosen card is put into the player’s hand.
Each color has access to one card that uses a spellbook. Bind to Secrecy is the only multicolor option and the rest are a single color.
Bind to Secrecy
Here are all of the cards in the Bind to Secrecy spellbook.
- Reassembling Skeleton
- Unmarked Grave
- Strategic Planning
- Corpse Churn
- Corpse Hauler
- Durable Coilbug
- Necrotic Wound
- Obsessive Stitcher
- Gorging Vulture
- Liliana’s Elite
- Courier Bat
- Locked in the Cemetery
- Fear of Death
- Naga Oracle
- Wonder
Xander’s Wake
Here are all of the cards in the Xander’s Wake spellbook.
- Thieves’ Guild Enforcer
- Slaughter Specialist
- Acquisitions Expert
- Malakir Blood-Priest
- Boneclad Necromancer
- Tavern Swindler
- Blade Juggler
- Hoard Robber
- Morbid Opportunist
- Bloodthirsty Aerialist
- Asylum Horror
- Yuan-Ti Fang-Blade
- Tithebearer Giant
- Malakir Cullblade
- Vengeful Warchief
Celestial Vault
Here are all of the cards in the Celestial Vault spellbook.
- Angel of Destiny
- Resplendent Angel
- Angel of Vitality
- Righteous Valkyrie
- Angel of Invention
- Angel of Sanctions
- Valkyrie Harbinger
- Emancipation Angel
- Youthful Valkyrie
- Resplendent Marshal
- Enduring Angel
- Sigardian Savior
- Serra Angel
- Stalwart Valkyrie
- Segovian Angel
Big Spender
Here are all of the cards in the Big Spender spellbook.
- Stuffed Bear
- Daredevil Dragster
- Honored Heirloom
- Treasure Vault
- Gilded Lotus
- Heraldic Banner
- Key to the City
- Prophetic Prism
- Filigree Familiar
- Golden Egg
- Fountain of Renewal
- Guild Globe
- Zephyr Boots
- Arcane Encyclopedia
- Diamond Mare
Loose in the Park
Here are all of the cards in the Loose in the Park spellbook.
- Exuberant Wolfbear
- Master Symmetrist
- Thrashing Brontodon
- Ornery Dilophosaur
- Prized Unicorn
- Sabertooth Mauler
- Spike-Tailed Ceratops
- Bristling Boar
- Enraged Ceratok
- Spore Crawler
- Predatory Wurm
- Gaea’s Protector
- Wardscale Crocodile
- Overgrown Armasaur
- World Shaper
