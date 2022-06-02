All MTG Alchemy: New Capenna spellbook cards

Alchemy: New Capenna is the supplementary Magic: Arena exclusive set bringing 30 new digital-only cards to the game’s live eternal formats.

Each card will be legal in Alchemy, Historic, and Historic Brawl on Arena. These formats include digital-only cards and are affected by Arena card rebalancing. Alchemy: New Capenna mixes many of the themes and mechanics introduced in Streets of New Capenna with established digital mechanics like Perpetual, Seek, and Conjure.

The set includes five cards that draft from a spellbook. When players draft, they are presented with three random cards from a curated list of thematically similar cards to choose from. The chosen card is put into the player’s hand.

Each color has access to one card that uses a spellbook. Bind to Secrecy is the only multicolor option and the rest are a single color.

Bind to Secrecy

Here are all of the cards in the Bind to Secrecy spellbook.

Wonder Naga Oracle Fear of Death Locked in the Cemetery Courier Bat Liliana’s Elite Gorging Vulture Obsessive Stitcher Necrotic Wound Durable Coilbug Corpse Hauler Reassembling Skeleton Unmarked Grave Strategic Planning Corpse Churn

Reassembling Skeleton

Unmarked Grave

Strategic Planning

Corpse Churn

Corpse Hauler

Durable Coilbug

Necrotic Wound

Obsessive Stitcher

Gorging Vulture

Liliana’s Elite

Courier Bat

Locked in the Cemetery

Fear of Death

Naga Oracle

Wonder

Xander’s Wake

Here are all of the cards in the Xander’s Wake spellbook.

Thieves’ Guild Enforcer Acquisitions Exper Malakir Blood-Priest Image via Wizards of the Coast Magic: Bloodthirsty Aerialist Yuan-Ti Fang-Blade Vengeful Warchief Malakir Cullblade Tithebearer Giant Asylum Visitor Morbid Opportunist Hoard Robber Blade Juggler Tavern Swindler Boneclad Necromancer Slaughter Specialist

Thieves’ Guild Enforcer

Slaughter Specialist

Acquisitions Expert

Malakir Blood-Priest

Boneclad Necromancer

Tavern Swindler

Blade Juggler

Hoard Robber

Morbid Opportunist

Bloodthirsty Aerialist

Asylum Horror

Yuan-Ti Fang-Blade

Tithebearer Giant

Malakir Cullblade

Vengeful Warchief

Celestial Vault

Here are all of the cards in the Celestial Vault spellbook.

Angel of Destiny Angel of Vitality Righteous Valkyrie Enduring Angel Segovian Angel Stalwart Valkyrie Serra Angel Sigardoam Savior Resplendent marshal Youthful Valkyrie Emancipation Angel Valkyrie Harbinger Angel of Sanctions Angel of Invention Resplendent Angel

Angel of Destiny

Resplendent Angel

Angel of Vitality

Righteous Valkyrie

Angel of Invention

Angel of Sanctions

Valkyrie Harbinger

Emancipation Angel

Youthful Valkyrie

Resplendent Marshal

Enduring Angel

Sigardian Savior

Serra Angel

Stalwart Valkyrie

Segovian Angel

Big Spender

Here are all of the cards in the Big Spender spellbook.

Stuffed Bear Daredevil Dragster Treasure Vault Gilded Lotus Heraldic Banner Key to the City Honored Heirloom Prophetic Prism Filigree Familiar Golden Egg Fountain of Renewal Guild Globe Zephyr Boots Arcane Encyclopedia Diamond Mare

Stuffed Bear

Daredevil Dragster

Honored Heirloom

Treasure Vault

Gilded Lotus

Heraldic Banner

Key to the City

Prophetic Prism

Filigree Familiar

Golden Egg

Fountain of Renewal

Guild Globe

Zephyr Boots

Arcane Encyclopedia

Diamond Mare

Loose in the Park

Here are all of the cards in the Loose in the Park spellbook.

Exuberant Wolfbear Master Symmetrist Thrashing Brontodon Ornery Dilophosaur Prized Unicorn Sabertooth Mauler Spike-Tailed Ceratops Bristling Boar Enraged Ceratok Spore Crawler Predatory Wurm Gaea’s Protector Wardscale Crocodile Overgrown Armasaur World Shaper

Exuberant Wolfbear

Master Symmetrist

Thrashing Brontodon

Ornery Dilophosaur

Prized Unicorn

Sabertooth Mauler

Spike-Tailed Ceratops

Bristling Boar

Enraged Ceratok

Spore Crawler

Predatory Wurm

Gaea’s Protector

Wardscale Crocodile

Overgrown Armasaur

World Shaper

