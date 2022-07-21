All Dominaria United Jumpstart pack themes

Magic: The Gathering‘s fall set Dominaria United marks several firsts for the 30-year-old card game. It will be the first time cards from old booster packs will appear in a new set. Dominaria United is the start of a four-set storyline. It also is the start of a new phase for the Jumpstart Limited format.

Dominaria United will feature dedicated Jumpstart packs and themes.

Jumpstart was created in 2020 and is a Limited format where players create a 40-card deck using two different themed 20-card booster packs. Wizards of the Coast treats Jumpstart as a jumping-on point for new players while still containing powerful new cards for established players.

Each Dominaria United Jumpstart pack will contain two rares. One rare will be a card unique to Jumpstart and one rare or mythic rare from Dominaria United. One basic Land is each pack will have the non-foil stained glass treatment.

Featuring two foil basic lands, two rares—one new rare unique to this Jumpstart Booster release and one rare or mythic rare from Dominaria United

Going forward, sets will have their own Jumpstart release. Dominaria United will feature 10 different themes with two per color. Here are the Dominaria United themes.

White : Coalition Corps; Coalition Legions

: Coalition Corps; Coalition Legions Blue : Mystic Mischief; Arcane Mischief

: Mystic Mischief; Arcane Mischief Black : Totally Ruthless; Totally Merciless

: Totally Ruthless; Totally Merciless Red : Ready to Charge; Ready to Attack

: Ready to Charge; Ready to Attack Green: Beast Territory; Monster Territory

It’s unclear if these Jumpstart packs will have multicolored cards included. The themes appear monocolored but during the monthly announcement stream Communications Director Blake Rasmussen didn’t deny the possibility of multicolored cards.

MTG players will be able to try Jumpstart during Dominaria United prerelease on Sept. 2 to 8 followed by the set’s full release on Sept. 9.