MTG Dominaria United collector boosters to include cards from 1994 Legends set

Magic: The Gathering‘s fall set Dominaria United will have a unique hook for its collector boosters: cards ripped straight from original booster packs of Legends.

Wizards of the Coast learned about a warehouse closing down in central Washington that contained sealed Magic products stored there and sent a team to retrieve them. In an auspicious turn of events, that warehouse contained cases of Legends booster boxes from 1994, designer Matthew Danner said in a video published by Wizards.

Legends is a significant set in Magic’s history. It introduced the idea of Legendary Creatures, which is the focus of the game’s most popular format Commander. The suite of multicolored creature cards set the tone for Magic design that still holds today.

After finding such a large collection of sealed vintage products the team sprung into action. The video showed a group of Wizards employees opening the Legends in a room and sorting the cards—all wearing gloves to preserve the cards that will be sent out in Dominaria United collector boosters.

“We knew this was going to be a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity,” game producer Natalie Kreider said.

Dominaria United is set to release on Sept. 9 and features collector booster packs with cards from Legends. Notable cards from Legends include Tetsuo Umezawa and Moat. There is a finite number of cards from these boxes. Only three percent of collector boosters will contain a card from Legends.

Not every card from Legends will be available in collector boosters. Here are all the cards that aren’t included.

Collector boosters are the most expensive form of booster pack in Magic. They contain alternate arts, foils, and are not designed for Limited. Special printings of cards are also generally available in them. Innistrad: Crimson Vow collector boosters had the alternate art Dracula cards and Streets of New Capenna had foil-etched art deco cards.

Wizards has experimented with reprinting older cards in booster packs. Set boosters can contain cards from The List, a curated collection of 300 cards from Magic’s history. Strixhaven: School of Mages had the Mystical Archive, which included 63 reprinted spells that were legal in Strixhaven’s Limited formats.

Dominaria United is the first time older cards are included in booster packs that aren’t reprints. These are directly from Legends booster packs.

Magic’s upcoming fall set begins the game’s 30-year celebration. Dominaria United returns to Magic’s original setting for the first time since 2018’s Dominaria, which was released to celebrate the game’s 25th birthday.

Dominaria was a love letter to Magic’s past with plenty of callbacks to old lore. It introduced sagas and some of Magic’s most powerful cards like Teferi, Hero of Dominaria. It also was lauded for its stellar Limited format with a heavy legendary-matters theme.