AFR July 3 spoilers: Treasure, blink, and more

Unexpected Windfall and Teleportation Circle stand out from the nine total Dungeons & Dragons: Adventurers in the Forgotten Realm spoilers on July 3.

Two more days of AFR spoilers remain, with around 20 cards still unrevealed. July 3 was a slower day, with only nine previews. A number of Rare and Mythic Rare spots remain from the 281 Standard-legal MTG set. Teleportation Circle and Hobgoblin Bandit Leader were the only two AFR Rare’s revealed today at the time of writing, along with Uncommon and Common spells.

Here are the best July 3 AFR spoilers:

Unexpected Windfall

Unexpected Windfall is an Instant in Red that seems like a better version of Pirate’s Pillage. Costing 2RR to cast, along with discarding a card, Unexpected Windfall draws two cards and creates two Treasure tokens. And to sweeten the pot, it has an Uncommon rarity.

Teleportation Circle

Blink artifacts or creatures from the battlefield with the AFR Rare, Teleportation Circle. The four-drop non-legend Enchantment in White blinks at the beginning of its controller’s step. Blink is an MTG effect in which a targeted card leaves the battlefield via exile and then returns to the battlefield under its owner’s control.

Able to blink artifacts, in conjunction with creatures, is a solid effect that will likely be playable in multiple Magic formats.

Forsworn Paladin

Forsworn Paladin is a solid Mono-Black one-drop with Menace and 1/1 stats. The human knight is a Rare and has a total of two mana abilities. The first paid ability creates a Treasure token. For a cost of 2B, the second ability targets a creature with +2/+0 until the end of the turn. As an added bonus, the target creature gains Deathtouch until the end of the turn if mana from a Treasure was spent to activate Forsworn Paladins ability.

Packed with potential, it will be interesting to see Forsworn Paladin’s impact in various Magic formats.

Hobgoblin Bandit Leader

Slotting nicely into tribal Goblin builds at the three-drop slot, Hobgoblin Bandit Leader pumps up your band of goblins with +1/+1 counters. The rogue also pings any target for the number of goblins under your control, when Hobgoblin Bandit Leader enters the battlefield.

Here is an estimated translation of Hobgoblin Bandit Leader:

CMC: 1RR

Type: Creature—Goblin Rogue

Rarity: Rare

Stats: 2/3

Ability: Other goblins you control gain +1/+1.

Paid ability: Pay R and Tap—Hobgoblin Bandit Leader deals damage to any target equal to the number of Goblins that entered the battlefield under your control this turn.

Equipping a creature like Hobgoblin Bandit Leader in a Mono-Red tribal goblin, or an Aggro WR build, could end games quickly. But outside of an MTG goblin tribal build, the AFR rogue may not be playable.