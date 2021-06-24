How to find MTG Adventures in the Forgotten Realms spoilers

Stay up to speed on every spoiler.

A collaboration between Hasbro’s IPs, Magic: The Gathering and Dungeons & Dragons, led to the reveal of Adventures in the Forgotten Realms, an MTG Standard-legal set releasing in July.

Containing 281 unique cards and replacing the Core Set slot in MTG, Dungeons & Dragons: Adventures in the Forgotten Realms (AFR) is scheduled to release globally on July 23. A digital release for the upcoming set will take place on July 8, while the tabletop prerelease is scheduled for July 16 to 22.

A full schedule of where to find AFR spoilers has been released by Wizards of the Coast, with previews taking place on June 24 and from June 29 to July 5.

June 24: Where to find AFR spoilers

June 29: Where to find AFR spoilers

June 30: Where to find AFR spoilers

July 1: Where to find AFR spoilers

July 2: Where to find AFR spoilers

July 3: Where to find AFR spoilers

July 4: Where to find AFR spoilers

July 5: Where to find AFR spoilers

The new Dungeons & Dragons: Adventures in Forgotten Realms set has a digital release on July 8. An official tabletop global launch is scheduled to take place on July 23.