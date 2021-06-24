How to find MTG Adventures in the Forgotten Realms spoilers

A collaboration between Hasbro’s IPs, Magic: The Gathering and Dungeons & Dragons, led to the reveal of Adventures in the Forgotten Realms, an MTG Standard-legal set releasing in July.
Containing 281 unique cards and replacing the Core Set slot in MTG, Dungeons & Dragons: Adventures in the Forgotten Realms (AFR) is scheduled to release globally on July 23. A digital release for the upcoming set will take place on July 8, while the tabletop prerelease is scheduled for July 16 to 22.
A full schedule of where to find AFR spoilers has been released by Wizards of the Coast, with previews taking place on June 24 and from June 29 to July 5.
