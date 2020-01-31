39 MTG players go undefeated at PT Brussels THB Draft day one

Just over 300 Magic players are competing at the first Players Tour in Brussels this weekend for a total prize pool of $200,000 and 39 of them went undefeated in the first three rounds of the Theros: Beyond Death Booster Draft today.

The first of two Magic: The Gathering Players Tour tournaments began earlier today in Brussels, Belgium with a solid number of MTG superstars and players who most fans outside of Europe might not know.

Magic Esports on Twitter 39 players went 3-0 in #MTGTheros Draft at #PTBrussels, including three MPL members.

Arne Huschenbeth, from Germany, played a UB deck in this morning’s THB Booster Draft. He even wrote out his decklist from memory after the draft and missed only one card he wanted to include. Huschenbeth was one of 39 Magic players to go undefeated in the draft, along with MPL players Paulo Vitor Damo da Rosa (PVDDR), Raphaël Lévy, and Carlos Romão.

PVDDR crafted a sweet BR deck from his day one THB Draft, using Sacrifice and Escape, while Lévy proved White isn’t the weakest color in Magic anymore with a WR deck. Top MTG players like Stanislav “StanCifka” Cifka, Piotr “Kanister” Głogowski, Gabriel Nassif, and Joel Larson are also competing at the Players Tour in Brussels.

Roughly 1,000 Magic players from around the world qualified to compete in one of the three Players Tour tournaments taking place in either Brussels, Nagoya, or Phoenix. Each event will feature competitive tabletop play in THB Booster Draft and Pioneer Constructed. Outside of Magic Online tournaments, this is the first time the Pioneer format has been played on the main stage.

The Players Tour Brussels tournament will run from Jan. 31 to Feb. 2 with coverage of the THB Booster Draft rounds beginning at 2am CT via Magic’s Twitch channel. Following the three rounds of draft on days one and two, there will be five rounds of Pioneer Constructed.