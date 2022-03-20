20 Most Expensive Magic: The Gathering Cards Reserve List

A total of 572 Magic: The Gathering cards are on the Reserve List, a list created by Wizards of the Coast that prevents reprints of specific cards from 18 early sets.
The creation of the Reserve List was viewed by most MTG collectors as a positive measure concept with its creation in 1996. The list was revised and a WotC made a new reprint policy in 2002. This left 572 Mythic Rare and Rare MTG cards on the Reserve List that will never get reprinted again unless the list is removed by Hasbro.
Unlike early perceptions of the Reserve List, it seems most fans today would like to see the list dissolved. The exception, though, seems to be fans that hold these highly precious cards in their collections. Removing the Reserve List would allow WotC to reprint many of these cards in a variety of forms, reducing the cost of existing versions while allowing players to use those cards in different MTG formats without having to leverage a home or two in the process.
Not every card on the MTG Reserve List is broken, and most are considered poor at best compared to the power levels seen on cards over the last few years. Nonetheless, the list still exists and contains the most expensive Magic cards available via the secondary market.
Each card listed and the various prices of those cards on the MTG Reserve List are based on data from MTGStocks. Card prices are subject to change on a daily basis and updates to the list will take place on a monthly basis, or upon a spike and/or decline of a specific card. Each MTG Reserve List card worth money contains several versions, with Alpha and Beta versions worth the most, followed by Unlimited.
From Beta and Alpha to Legends and Unlimited, here are the top 20 most expensive MTG cards on the Reserve List.
Chaos Orb
- Alpha: $9,000
- Beta: $5,600
- Unlimited: $1,600
- Collector’s: $696
- International: $689
- Oversize: $95
Gauntlet of Might
- Alpha: $2,015
- Beta: $1,480
- Unlimited: $1,403
- Collector’s: $372
- International: $301
Copy Artifact
- Alpha: $6,400
- Beta: $1,700
- Collector’s: $100
- International: $140
- Revised: $90
- Summer Magic: £7,022
- Unlimited: $264
Time Vault
- Alpha: $6,200
- Beta: $7,500
- Unlimited: $2,109
- Collector’s: $450
- International: $404
Wheel of Fortune
- Alpha: $6,000
- Beta: $5,350
- Judge Promos: $1,667
- Collector’s: $340
- International: $375
- Revised: $328
- Oversized: $220
- Unlimited: $1,250
Underground Sea
- Alpha: $16,700
- Beta: $12,790
- Unlimited: $1,400
- Collector’s: $725
- International: $677
- Revised: 918
- Summer Magic: £3,840
Volcanic Island
- Beta: $12,500
- Unlimited: 1,650
- Collector’s: $619
- International: $519
- Revised: $765
- Revised (foreign black border) £1,250
Bayou
- Alpha: $4,400
- Beta: $2,100
- Collector’s: $420
- International: $383
- Revised: $528
- Unlimited: $905
- Summer Magic: £8,015
Time Walk
- Alpha: $17,000
- Beta: $16,250
- Unlimited: $3,050
- Collector’s: $1,260
- International: $1,917
Tundra
- Alpha: $7,515
- Beta: $3,704
- Collector’s: 410
- International: 391
- Revised: $550
- Unlimited: $6,488
Mox Sapphire
- Alpha: $14,975
- Beta: $6,050
- Unlimited: $7,700
- Collector’s: $1,512
- International: $1,925
Mox Pearl
- Beta: $10,200
- Alpha: $8,900
- Collector’s: $1,225
- International: $1,425
- Unlimited: $5,280
Tropical Island
- Alpha: $6,000
- Collector’s: $500
- Beta: $4,000
- International: $387
- Revised: $680
- Unlimited: $1,205
Taiga
- Beta: $4,400
- Unlimited: $7,650
- Collector’s: $275
- International: $651
- Revised: $400
- Unlimited: $876
Mox Emerald
- Alpha: $14,350
- Beta: 9,850
- Unlimited: $8,750
- Collector’s:$1,500
- International: $1,437
Mox Ruby
- Alpha: $16,775
- Beta: $17,995
- Unlimited: $9,000
- Collector’s: $1,725
- International: $1,250
Timetwister
- Alpha: $9,000
- Beta: $15,000
- Unlimited: 11,859
- Collector’s: $2,300
- International: $2,262
Ancestral Recall
- Alpha: $19,500
- Collector’s: $1,250
- Unlimited: $4340
- International: $1,225
- Unlimited: $4,000
Mox Jet
- Alpha: $8,800
- Beta: $7,000
- Unlimited: $8,500
- Collector’s: $1,400
- International: $1,325
Black Lotus
- Alpha: $600,000
- Beta: $460,000
- Unlimited: $265,000
- Collector’s: $6,379
- International: $6,447
- Oversize: $250
All images via WotC, Magic: The Gathering.