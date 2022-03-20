20 Most Expensive Magic: The Gathering Cards Reserve List

From a few thousand to over half a million, some MTG cards can buy you a luxury home on the beach.

A total of 572 Magic: The Gathering cards are on the Reserve List, a list created by Wizards of the Coast that prevents reprints of specific cards from 18 early sets.

The creation of the Reserve List was viewed by most MTG collectors as a positive measure concept with its creation in 1996. The list was revised and a WotC made a new reprint policy in 2002. This left 572 Mythic Rare and Rare MTG cards on the Reserve List that will never get reprinted again unless the list is removed by Hasbro.

Unlike early perceptions of the Reserve List, it seems most fans today would like to see the list dissolved. The exception, though, seems to be fans that hold these highly precious cards in their collections. Removing the Reserve List would allow WotC to reprint many of these cards in a variety of forms, reducing the cost of existing versions while allowing players to use those cards in different MTG formats without having to leverage a home or two in the process.

Not every card on the MTG Reserve List is broken, and most are considered poor at best compared to the power levels seen on cards over the last few years. Nonetheless, the list still exists and contains the most expensive Magic cards available via the secondary market.

Each card listed and the various prices of those cards on the MTG Reserve List are based on data from MTGStocks. Card prices are subject to change on a daily basis and updates to the list will take place on a monthly basis, or upon a spike and/or decline of a specific card. Each MTG Reserve List card worth money contains several versions, with Alpha and Beta versions worth the most, followed by Unlimited.

From Beta and Alpha to Legends and Unlimited, here are the top 20 most expensive MTG cards on the Reserve List.

Chaos Orb

Alpha: $9,000

Beta: $5,600

Unlimited: $1,600

Collector’s: $696

International: $689

Oversize: $95

Gauntlet of Might

Alpha: $2,015

Beta: $1,480

Unlimited: $1,403

Collector’s: $372

International: $301

Copy Artifact

Alpha: $6,400

Beta: $1,700

Collector’s: $100

International: $140

Revised: $90

Summer Magic: £7,022

Unlimited: $264

Time Vault

Alpha: $6,200

Beta: $7,500

Unlimited: $2,109

Collector’s: $450

International: $404

Wheel of Fortune

Alpha: $6,000

Beta: $5,350

Judge Promos: $1,667

Collector’s: $340

International: $375

Revised: $328

Oversized: $220

Unlimited: $1,250

Underground Sea

Alpha: $16,700

Beta: $12,790

Unlimited: $1,400

Collector’s: $725

International: $677

Revised: 918

Summer Magic: £3,840

Volcanic Island

Beta: $12,500

Unlimited: 1,650

Collector’s: $619

International: $519

Revised: $765

Revised (foreign black border) £1,250

Bayou

Alpha: $4,400

Beta: $2,100

Collector’s: $420

International: $383

Revised: $528

Unlimited: $905

Summer Magic: £8,015

Time Walk

Alpha: $17,000

Beta: $16,250

Unlimited: $3,050

Collector’s: $1,260

International: $1,917

Tundra

Alpha: $7,515

Beta: $3,704

Collector’s: 410

International: 391

Revised: $550

Unlimited: $6,488

Mox Sapphire

Alpha: $14,975

Beta: $6,050

Unlimited: $7,700

Collector’s: $1,512

International: $1,925

Mox Pearl

Beta: $10,200

Alpha: $8,900

Collector’s: $1,225

International: $1,425

Unlimited: $5,280

Tropical Island

Alpha: $6,000

Collector’s: $500

Beta: $4,000

International: $387

Revised: $680

Unlimited: $1,205

Taiga

Beta: $4,400

Unlimited: $7,650

Collector’s: $275

International: $651

Revised: $400

Unlimited: $876

Mox Emerald

Alpha: $14,350

Beta: 9,850

Unlimited: $8,750

Collector’s:$1,500

International: $1,437

Mox Ruby

Alpha: $16,775

Beta: $17,995

Unlimited: $9,000

Collector’s: $1,725

International: $1,250

Timetwister

Alpha: $9,000

Beta: $15,000

Unlimited: 11,859

Collector’s: $2,300

International: $2,262

Ancestral Recall

Alpha: $19,500

Collector’s: $1,250

Unlimited: $4340

International: $1,225

Unlimited: $4,000

Mox Jet

Alpha: $8,800

Beta: $7,000

Unlimited: $8,500

Collector’s: $1,400

International: $1,325

Black Lotus

Alpha: $600,000

Beta: $460,000

Unlimited: $265,000

Collector’s: $6,379

International: $6,447

Oversize: $250

