What are Guardian Monsters in Monster Hunter Wilds?

Guardian Monsters are a new category of foes introduced in Monster Hunter Wilds. They are artificially made monsters created for specific reasons and are some of the most mysterious creatures in the series thus far.

Recommended Videos

Here’s everything we know about Guardian Monsters in Monster Hunter Wilds.

What are Guardian Monsters?

Guardian Monsters are formidable creatures. Image via Capcom

Guardian Monsters are new to the franchise and are not seen in any other Monster Hunter title. However, many details about their origins are unknown, but more details are likely to be revealed about them in future updates. They are artificial constructs created by an ancient advanced civilization in Monster Hunter Wilds. They are variants that, while artificial, mimic the look of several powerful signature monsters from the franchise.

The Guardians were created by the citizens of the civilization of Wyveria, who used them to protect themselves and a relic they called the Dragontorch from dangerous enemies. They hatch from cocoons in the Ruins of Wyveria and are found only in this location. The Guardians do not eat and are also virtually immortal as they do not die of natural causes. They do not reproduce and only need to consume wyvern milk for sustenance.

However, some Guardians, like Arkveld, possess traits that are uncommon to others of its kind, like feeding despite not needing to. This suggests that they have changed over several years for unknown reasons.

Guardian Monsters have a distinct look. They are darker than the regular foes in the game and have purple glowing veins across their bodies. One of the first of these monsters you will encounter while playing through the game’s main story is the Guardian Arkveld, a dangerous and aggressive flying wyvern. However, as you progress through the game, you will encounter many more who pose a great threat when exploring the Ruins of Wyveria. The six known ones are Guardian Arkveld, Guardian Rathalos, Guardian Ebony Odogaron, Zoh Shia, Guardian Doshaguma, and Guardian Fulgur Anjanath.

These Guardians are very different from their regular counterparts as they are stronger and more violent. They also have additional abilities, weaknesses, and resistances. As such, you also get more rewards and different resources upon defeating them, such as unique armor pieces and materials that are some of the most powerful in the game.

When fighting Guardians, you’ll have to watch out for their explosive elemental attacks and ability to absorb energy from their surroundings to heal themselves.

Dot Esports is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy