Monster Hunter World: Where to find Lumps of Meat

Monster Hunter World always has a vast array of resources for you to collect throughout the game, and I know just how important it is to have a useful guide for finding items like Lumps of Meat.

Here is exactly where to find Lumps of Meat in Monster Hunter World before you return to the regular story quests if you’re still to complete the game.

Location of Lumps of Meat in Monster Hunter World

Lump of Meat found at the corpse | Screenshot by Dot Esports Lump of Meat Location on Rotten Vale map | Screenshot by Dot Esports

Lumps of Meat can only be discovered in one place: the Rotten Vale — specifically area 13 of the vale. I recommend traveling to the Rotten Vale’s Camp 11 as your starting point for the expedition since it is easier to reach area 13 without a longer journey. Be sure to bring along some of your stronger armor with you.

Once you reach the spot circled on the map above, you will notice a corpse on the ground. Go up to it, and the prompt to pick up a Lump of Meat will appear. Simply interact with it.

Where should you take Lumps of Meat in Monster Hunter World?

Closest Camp location for the Lump of Meat | Screenshot by Dot Esports Supply Box opened holding Lump of Meat | Screenshot by Dot Esports

Once you have interacted with the Lump of Meat, your character takes on a very strong stance, and you will now be carrying the piece of meat with both hands. This means you can’t attack any enemies while holding it, so you have to be extra careful. The place you need to go to with the Lump of Meat is back to a camp and place it in your Supply Box.

You could defeat or capture monsters like the Odogaron (which can prowl the general area) before picking up the meat if you would like to be safer. Nonetheless, the way back to Camp 11 is very quick, and it only took me around two minutes to get back, so you shouldn’t have any issues.

Once you have placed the Lump of Meat in the box and confirmed the delivery, you can head back and get more Lumps of Meat from the corpse if needed.

What are Lumps of Meat used for in Monster Hunter World?

The most common reason people will be looking for Lumps of Meat is for the “Meat of the Matter” sidequest given by the Meowscular chef. You will need to retrieve two Lumps of Meat for the quest, and it will likely be the first time you run into the resource.

Delivering a Lump of Meat to your supply box will also reward 300 Research Points to your character. Now that you know where to find Lumps of Meat, you can dive into the Rotten Vale and acquire the meat.